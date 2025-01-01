DocumentaçãoSeções
Computes the solution to the system of linear equations with a square triangular coefficient matrix A and multiple right-hand sides. A*X = B, where A is an n-by-n general matrix, the columns of matrix B are individual right-hand sides, and the columns of X are the corresponding solutions. LAPACK function TRTRS.

Computing for type matrix<double>

bool  matrix::LinearEquationsSolutionTriangular(
   ENUM_EQUATIONS_FORM trans,        // form of the system of equations
   matrix&             B,            // right hand side matrix B
   matrix&             X             // solution matrix X
   );
 
bool  matrix::LinearEquationsSolutionTriangular(
   ENUM_EQUATIONS_FORM trans,        // form of the system of equations
   vector&             B,            // right hand side vector B
   vector&             X             // solution vector X
   );

Computing for type matrix<float>

bool  matrix::LinearEquationsSolutionTriangular(
   ENUM_EQUATIONS_FORM trans,        // form of the system of equations
   matrixf&            B,            // right hand side matrix B
   matrixf&            X             // solution matrix X
   );
 
bool  matrix::LinearEquationsSolutionTriangular(
   ENUM_EQUATIONS_FORM trans,        // form of the system of equations
   vectorf&            B,            // right hand side vector B
   vectorf&            X             // solution vector X
   );

Computing for type matrix<complex>

bool  matrix::LinearEquationsSolutionTriangular(
   ENUM_EQUATIONS_FORM trans,        // form of the system of equations
   matrixc&            B,            // right hand side matrix B
   matrixc&            X             // solution matrix X
   );
 
bool  matrix::LinearEquationsSolutionTriangular(
   ENUM_EQUATIONS_FORM trans,        // form of the system of equations
   vectorc&            B,            // right hand side vector B
   vectorc&            X             // solution vector X
   );

Computing for type matrix<complexf>

bool  matrix::LinearEquationsSolutionTriangular(
   ENUM_EQUATIONS_FORM trans,        // form of the system of equations
   matrixcf&           B,            // right hand side matrix B
   matrixcf&           X             // solution matrix X
   );
 
bool  matrix::LinearEquationsSolutionTriangular(
   ENUM_EQUATIONS_FORM trans,        // form of the system of equations
   vectorcf&           B,            // right hand side vector B
   vectorcf&           X             // solution vector X
   );

Parameters

trans

[in]  ENUM_EQUATIONS_FORM enumeration value which specifies the form of the system of equations.

B

[in]  Matrix B whose columns are the right-hand sides for the systems of equations. Vector B contains one column of right-hand side.

X

[out]  Matrix or vector X with solutions of linear equations system.

 

Return Value

Return true if successful, otherwise false in case of an error.

Note

Output matrix X has the same sizes as input matrix B. Output vector X has the same size as input vector B.

ENUM_EQUATIONS_FORM

An enumeration defining which form of the equations' system calculated.

ID

Description

EQUATIONSFORM_N

'N': A * X = B  (No transpose)

EQUATIONSFORM_T

'T': A**T * X = B  (Transpose)

EQUATIONSFORM_C

'C': A**H * X = B  (Conjugate transpose)

In case of real matrices the value EQUATIONSFORM_C assumed as Transpose.