LinearEquationsSolutionTriangular

Computes the solution to the system of linear equations with a square triangular coefficient matrix A and multiple right-hand sides. A*X = B, where A is an n-by-n general matrix, the columns of matrix B are individual right-hand sides, and the columns of X are the corresponding solutions. LAPACK function TRTRS.

Computing for type matrix<double>

bool matrix::LinearEquationsSolutionTriangular(

ENUM_EQUATIONS_FORM trans,

matrix& B,

matrix& X

);



bool matrix::LinearEquationsSolutionTriangular(

ENUM_EQUATIONS_FORM trans,

vector& B,

vector& X

);

Computing for type matrix<float>

bool matrix::LinearEquationsSolutionTriangular(

ENUM_EQUATIONS_FORM trans,

matrixf& B,

matrixf& X

);



bool matrix::LinearEquationsSolutionTriangular(

ENUM_EQUATIONS_FORM trans,

vectorf& B,

vectorf& X

);

Computing for type matrix<complex>

bool matrix::LinearEquationsSolutionTriangular(

ENUM_EQUATIONS_FORM trans,

matrixc& B,

matrixc& X

);



bool matrix::LinearEquationsSolutionTriangular(

ENUM_EQUATIONS_FORM trans,

vectorc& B,

vectorc& X

);

Computing for type matrix<complexf>

bool matrix::LinearEquationsSolutionTriangular(

ENUM_EQUATIONS_FORM trans,

matrixcf& B,

matrixcf& X

);



bool matrix::LinearEquationsSolutionTriangular(

ENUM_EQUATIONS_FORM trans,

vectorcf& B,

vectorcf& X

);

Parameters

trans

[in] ENUM_EQUATIONS_FORM enumeration value which specifies the form of the system of equations.

B

[in] Matrix B whose columns are the right-hand sides for the systems of equations. Vector B contains one column of right-hand side.

X

[out] Matrix or vector X with solutions of linear equations system.

Return Value

Return true if successful, otherwise false in case of an error.

Note

Output matrix X has the same sizes as input matrix B. Output vector X has the same size as input vector B.

ENUM_EQUATIONS_FORM

An enumeration defining which form of the equations' system calculated.

ID Description EQUATIONSFORM_N 'N': A * X = B (No transpose) EQUATIONSFORM_T 'T': A**T * X = B (Transpose) EQUATIONSFORM_C 'C': A**H * X = B (Conjugate transpose)

In case of real matrices the value EQUATIONSFORM_C assumed as Transpose.