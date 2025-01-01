- LinearEquationsSolution
- LinearEquationsSolutionTriangular
- InverseTriangular
- CondNumReciprocalTriangular
- LinearEquationsSolutionSy
- LinearEquationsSolutionComplexSy
- LinearEquationsSolutionSyPD
- LinearEquationsSolutionGeTrid
- LinearEquationsSolutionSyTridPD
- SylvesterEquationTriangular
- SylvesterEquationTriangularBlocked
LinearEquationsSolutionTriangular
Computes the solution to the system of linear equations with a square triangular coefficient matrix A and multiple right-hand sides. A*X = B, where A is an n-by-n general matrix, the columns of matrix B are individual right-hand sides, and the columns of X are the corresponding solutions. LAPACK function TRTRS.
Computing for type matrix<double>
|
bool matrix::LinearEquationsSolutionTriangular(
Computing for type matrix<float>
|
bool matrix::LinearEquationsSolutionTriangular(
Computing for type matrix<complex>
|
bool matrix::LinearEquationsSolutionTriangular(
Computing for type matrix<complexf>
|
bool matrix::LinearEquationsSolutionTriangular(
Parameters
trans
[in] ENUM_EQUATIONS_FORM enumeration value which specifies the form of the system of equations.
B
[in] Matrix B whose columns are the right-hand sides for the systems of equations. Vector B contains one column of right-hand side.
X
[out] Matrix or vector X with solutions of linear equations system.
Return Value
Return true if successful, otherwise false in case of an error.
Note
Output matrix X has the same sizes as input matrix B. Output vector X has the same size as input vector B.
ENUM_EQUATIONS_FORM
An enumeration defining which form of the equations' system calculated.
|
ID
|
Description
|
EQUATIONSFORM_N
|
'N': A * X = B (No transpose)
|
EQUATIONSFORM_T
|
'T': A**T * X = B (Transpose)
|
EQUATIONSFORM_C
|
'C': A**H * X = B (Conjugate transpose)
In case of real matrices the value EQUATIONSFORM_C assumed as Transpose.