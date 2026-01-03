- 자본
- 축소
트레이드:
10
이익 거래:
8 (80.00%)
손실 거래:
2 (20.00%)
최고의 거래:
83.60 USD
최악의 거래:
-118.27 USD
총 수익:
274.63 USD (63 517 pips)
총 손실:
-174.47 USD (43 614 pips)
연속 최대 이익:
7 (234.91 USD)
연속 최대 이익:
234.91 USD (7)
샤프 비율:
0.20
거래 활동:
29.02%
최대 입금량:
88.52%
최근 거래:
2 일 전
주별 거래 수:
10
평균 유지 시간:
3 시간
회복 요인:
0.74
롱(주식매수):
1 (10.00%)
숏(주식차입매도):
9 (90.00%)
수익 요인:
1.57
기대수익:
10.02 USD
평균 이익:
34.33 USD
평균 손실:
-87.24 USD
연속 최대 손실:
1 (-118.27 USD)
연속 최대 손실:
-118.27 USD (1)
월별 성장률:
10.02%
Algo 트레이딩:
30%
잔고에 의한 삭감:
절대적:
134.75 USD
최대한의:
134.75 USD (13.48%)
상대적 삭감:
잔고별:
13.48% (134.75 USD)
자본금별:
30.62% (264.98 USD)
배포
|심볼
|딜
|Sell
|Buy
|XAUUSD
|10
|
2 4 6 8 10
|
2 4 6 8 10
|
2 4 6 8 10
|심볼
|총 수익, USD
|손실, USD
|수익, USD
|XAUUSD
|100
|
100 200 300 400 500
|
100 200 300 400 500
|
100 200 300 400 500
|심볼
|총 수익, pips
|손실, pips
|수익, pips
|XAUUSD
|20K
|
25K 50K 75K 100K 125K 150K 175K 200K
|
25K 50K 75K 100K 125K 150K 175K 200K
|
25K 50K 75K 100K 125K 150K 175K 200K
- 입금량
- 축소
최고의 거래: +83.60 USD
최악의 거래: -118 USD
연속 최대 이익: 7
연속 최대 손실: 1
연속 최대 이익: +234.91 USD
연속 최대 손실: -118.27 USD
리얼개 계정의 다양한 브로커들의 실행 통계를 기반으로 한 평균 편차가 핍(Pip)에 입력됩니다. 이 값은 "Exness-Real"의 제공업자의 값과 구독자의 값 간의 차이와 주문 실행 지연에 따라 달라집니다. 값이 낮을수록 복제의 질이 더 훌륭하다는 것을 의미합니다.
|
Pepperstone-Edge02
|0.00 × 17
|
ICMarketsSC-Live17
|0.00 × 1
|
Axi-US09-Live
|0.00 × 2
|
LiteFinanceVC-Live-04
|0.00 × 2
|
Axi-US16-Live
|0.00 × 1
|
LiteFinanceVC-Live-03
|0.00 × 1
|
ExnessKE-Real20
|0.00 × 1
|
Exness-Real24
|0.00 × 1
|
ICMarketsSC-Live23
|0.00 × 1
|
Pepperstone-Edge11
|0.00 × 1
|
BlackBullMarkets-Live
|0.00 × 1
|
ICMarketsSC-Live19
|0.00 × 1
|
XMTrading-Real 45
|0.00 × 1
|
Alpari-Standard1
|0.00 × 1
|
ICMarketsSC-Live07
|0.00 × 7
|
ICMarketsSC-Live10
|0.00 × 1
|
FBS-Real-5
|0.00 × 2
|
ForexTime-Standard
|0.00 × 3
|
ForexTimeFXTM-Standard
|0.00 × 1
|
ICMarkets-Live04
|0.00 × 2
|
Pepperstone-Edge05
|0.00 × 3
|
VantageInternational-Live 3
|0.00 × 1
|
Pepperstone-01
|0.00 × 1
|
ICMarkets-Live02
|0.00 × 3
|
ICMarkets-Live01
|0.00 × 3
- Trades strictly in the direction of the market trend — no guessing
- No martingale, no grids, no dangerous position management schemes
- Strict protection on every trade: Stop Loss and Take Profit are always active
- Suitable for prop firms and serious trading accounts
- Proven by one full year of real market trading — not just backtests
- Trading pair: XAU/USD (Gold)
- Timeframe: M5
- Minimum deposit: from $100 for 0.01 lot
- Account type: Standard, ECN and others
리뷰 없음