시그널 / MetaTrader 4 / GOLDPRO2026
Dam Van Long

GOLDPRO2026

Dam Van Long
0 리뷰
안정성
1
0 / 0 USD
다음 이후의 성장 2026 10%
Exness-Real
1:200
  • 성장
  • 잔고
  • 자본
  • 축소
트레이드:
10
이익 거래:
8 (80.00%)
손실 거래:
2 (20.00%)
최고의 거래:
83.60 USD
최악의 거래:
-118.27 USD
총 수익:
274.63 USD (63 517 pips)
총 손실:
-174.47 USD (43 614 pips)
연속 최대 이익:
7 (234.91 USD)
연속 최대 이익:
234.91 USD (7)
샤프 비율:
0.20
거래 활동:
29.02%
최대 입금량:
88.52%
최근 거래:
2 일 전
주별 거래 수:
10
평균 유지 시간:
3 시간
회복 요인:
0.74
롱(주식매수):
1 (10.00%)
숏(주식차입매도):
9 (90.00%)
수익 요인:
1.57
기대수익:
10.02 USD
평균 이익:
34.33 USD
평균 손실:
-87.24 USD
연속 최대 손실:
1 (-118.27 USD)
연속 최대 손실:
-118.27 USD (1)
월별 성장률:
10.02%
Algo 트레이딩:
30%
잔고에 의한 삭감:
절대적:
134.75 USD
최대한의:
134.75 USD (13.48%)
상대적 삭감:
잔고별:
13.48% (134.75 USD)
자본금별:
30.62% (264.98 USD)

배포

심볼 Sell Buy
XAUUSD 10
2 4 6 8 10
2 4 6 8 10
2 4 6 8 10
심볼 총 수익, USD 손실, USD 수익, USD
XAUUSD 100
100 200 300 400 500
100 200 300 400 500
100 200 300 400 500
심볼 총 수익, pips 손실, pips 수익, pips
XAUUSD 20K
25K 50K 75K 100K 125K 150K 175K 200K
25K 50K 75K 100K 125K 150K 175K 200K
25K 50K 75K 100K 125K 150K 175K 200K
  • 입금량
  • 축소
최고의 거래: +83.60 USD
최악의 거래: -118 USD
연속 최대 이익: 7
연속 최대 손실: 1
연속 최대 이익: +234.91 USD
연속 최대 손실: -118.27 USD

리얼개 계정의 다양한 브로커들의 실행 통계를 기반으로 한 평균 편차가 핍(Pip)에 입력됩니다. 이 값은 "Exness-Real"의 제공업자의 값과 구독자의 값 간의 차이와 주문 실행 지연에 따라 달라집니다. 값이 낮을수록 복제의 질이 더 훌륭하다는 것을 의미합니다.

Pepperstone-Edge02
0.00 × 17
ICMarketsSC-Live17
0.00 × 1
Axi-US09-Live
0.00 × 2
LiteFinanceVC-Live-04
0.00 × 2
Axi-US16-Live
0.00 × 1
LiteFinanceVC-Live-03
0.00 × 1
ExnessKE-Real20
0.00 × 1
Exness-Real24
0.00 × 1
ICMarketsSC-Live23
0.00 × 1
Pepperstone-Edge11
0.00 × 1
BlackBullMarkets-Live
0.00 × 1
ICMarketsSC-Live19
0.00 × 1
XMTrading-Real 45
0.00 × 1
Alpari-Standard1
0.00 × 1
ICMarketsSC-Live07
0.00 × 7
ICMarketsSC-Live10
0.00 × 1
FBS-Real-5
0.00 × 2
ForexTime-Standard
0.00 × 3
ForexTimeFXTM-Standard
0.00 × 1
ICMarkets-Live04
0.00 × 2
Pepperstone-Edge05
0.00 × 3
VantageInternational-Live 3
0.00 × 1
Pepperstone-01
0.00 × 1
ICMarkets-Live02
0.00 × 3
ICMarkets-Live01
0.00 × 3
53 더...
  • Trades strictly in the direction of the market trend — no guessing
  • No martingale, no grids, no dangerous position management schemes
  • Strict protection on every trade: Stop Loss and Take Profit are always active
  • Suitable for prop firms and serious trading accounts
  • Proven by one full year of real market trading — not just backtests
  • Trading pair: XAU/USD (Gold)
  • Timeframe: M5
  • Minimum deposit: from $100 for 0.01 lot
  • Account type: Standard, ECN and others


