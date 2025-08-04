통화 / ZIP
- 개요
- 주식
- 통화
- 암호화폐
- 금속
- 색인
- 원자재
ZIP: ZipRecruiter Inc Class A
5.07 USD 0.29 (5.41%)
부문: 공업 베이스: US Dollar 수익 통화: US Dollar
ZIP 환율이 오늘 -5.41%로 변동했습니다. 당일 이 종목은 저가가 5.05이고 고가는 5.34이었습니다.
ZipRecruiter Inc Class A 변동을 참고하세요. 실시간 쿼트는 여러분이 시장 변동에 빠르게 대처하는데에 도움이 될 것입니다. 차트 주기를 전환하여 환율의 추세와 변동을 분, 시간, 일, 주 및 월별로 모니터링할 수 있습니다. 이 정보를 사용하여 시장 변화를 예측하고 정보에 입각한 거래 결정을 내리십시오.
- M5
- M15
- M30
- H1
- H4
- D1
- W1
- MN
ZIP News
- Ziprecruiter’s EVP Sakamoto sells $13,224 in shares
- ZipRecruiter Inc. (ZIP) Goldman Sachs Communacopia + Technology Conference 2025 Transcript
- ZipRecruiter, AI 및 기업 시장 야심 밝혀
- ZipRecruiter at Goldman Sachs Conference: AI and Enterprise Ambitions
- ZipRecruiter EVP Yarbrough sells $29k in stock
- Jefferies upgrades Zip stock rating to Buy as US customer growth exceeds expectations
- Australia’s Zip soars on strong earnings, outlook, US listing plan
- 5 Stocks In The Spotlight: Wall Street's Most Accurate Analysts Weigh In - Etoro Group (NASDAQ:ETOR), Coherent (NYSE:COHR)
- ZipRecruiter launches Breakroom to give frontline workers job insights
- ZipRecruiter Analysts Lower Their Forecasts Following Q2 Results - ZipRecruiter (NYSE:ZIP)
- Micron To Rally More Than 49%? Here Are 10 Top Analyst Forecasts For Tuesday - Enbridge (NYSE:ENB), Ballard Power Systems (NASDAQ:BLDP)
- ZipRecruiter stock price target lowered to $5 by Goldman Sachs
- JPMorgan lowers ZipRecruiter stock price target to $5 from $7
- Ziprecruiter earnings beat, revenue topped estimates
- ZipRecruiter, Inc. 2025 Q2 - Results - Earnings Call Presentation (NYSE:ZIP)
- ZipRecruiter, Inc. (ZIP) Q2 2025 Earnings Call Transcript
- ZipRecruiter, Inc. (ZIP) Reports Q2 Loss, Beats Revenue Estimates
- Earnings call transcript: ZipRecruiter Q2 2025 reveals revenue beat, stock drops
- ZipRecruiter Q1 2025 slides: AI innovation focus amid revenue challenges
- Willdan Group (WLDN) Tops Q2 Earnings and Revenue Estimates
- Ziprecruiter CEO Siegel sells $112k in shares
- Ziprecruiter EVP Yarbrough sells $23,234 in shares
- Thomson Reuters (TRI) Beats Q2 Earnings Estimates
- Top 3 Tech And Telecom Stocks That Could Blast Off In Q3 - Cinemark Holdings (NYSE:CNK), Marcus (NYSE:MCS)
일일 변동 비율
5.05 5.34
년간 변동
3.84 11.25
- 이전 종가
- 5.36
- 시가
- 5.34
- Bid
- 5.07
- Ask
- 5.37
- 저가
- 5.05
- 고가
- 5.34
- 볼륨
- 978
- 일일 변동
- -5.41%
- 월 변동
- 3.26%
- 6개월 변동
- -14.36%
- 년간 변동율
- -45.95%
20 9월, 토요일