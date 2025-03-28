통화 / WWR
WWR: Westwater Resources Inc
0.77 USD 0.01 (1.32%)
부문: 기본 재료 베이스: US Dollar 수익 통화: US Dollar
WWR 환율이 오늘 1.32%로 변동했습니다. 당일 이 종목은 저가가 0.75이고 고가는 0.78이었습니다.
Westwater Resources Inc 변동을 참고하세요. 실시간 쿼트는 여러분이 시장 변동에 빠르게 대처하는데에 도움이 될 것입니다. 차트 주기를 전환하여 환율의 추세와 변동을 분, 시간, 일, 주 및 월별로 모니터링할 수 있습니다. 이 정보를 사용하여 시장 변화를 예측하고 정보에 입각한 거래 결정을 내리십시오.
일일 변동 비율
0.75 0.78
년간 변동
0.45 1.32
- 이전 종가
- 0.76
- 시가
- 0.76
- Bid
- 0.77
- Ask
- 1.07
- 저가
- 0.75
- 고가
- 0.78
- 볼륨
- 624
- 일일 변동
- 1.32%
- 월 변동
- -2.53%
- 6개월 변동
- 37.50%
- 년간 변동율
- 48.08%
20 9월, 토요일