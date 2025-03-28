QuotazioniSezioni
Valute / WWR
Tornare a Azioni

WWR: Westwater Resources Inc

0.77 USD 0.01 (1.32%)
Settore: Materiali di Base Base: US Dollar Valuta di profitto: US Dollar

Il tasso di cambio WWR ha avuto una variazione del 1.32% per oggi. Durante la giornata, lo strumento è stato scambiato ad un minimo di 0.75 e ad un massimo di 0.78.

Segui le dinamiche di Westwater Resources Inc. Le quotazioni in tempo reale aiutano a reagire velocemente alle variazioni di mercato. Scorrendo tra i diversi timeframe, è possibile monitorare le tendenze e le dinamiche dei tassi di cambio di minuti, ore, giorni, settimane e mesi. Utilizza queste informazioni per prevedere i cambiamenti del mercato e prendere decisioni di trading consapevoli.

Grafico a schermo intero
  • M5
  • M15
  • M30
  • H1
  • H4
  • D1
  • W1
  • MN

WWR News

Intervallo Giornaliero
0.75 0.78
Intervallo Annuale
0.45 1.32
Chiusura Precedente
0.76
Apertura
0.76
Bid
0.77
Ask
1.07
Minimo
0.75
Massimo
0.78
Volume
624
Variazione giornaliera
1.32%
Variazione Mensile
-2.53%
Variazione Semestrale
37.50%
Variazione Annuale
48.08%
21 settembre, domenica