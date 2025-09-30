What is WTFCN stock price today? WINTRUST FINANCIAL CORP stock is priced at 27.23 today. It trades within 0.70%, yesterday's close was 27.04, and trading volume reached 138. The live price chart of WTFCN shows these updates.

Does WINTRUST FINANCIAL CORP stock pay dividends? WINTRUST FINANCIAL CORP is currently valued at 27.23. Dividend policy depends on the company, while investors also watch 7.93% and USD. View the chart live to track WTFCN movements.

How to buy WTFCN stock? You can buy WINTRUST FINANCIAL CORP shares at the current price of 27.23. Orders are usually placed near 27.23 or 27.53, while 138 and 0.74% show market activity. Follow WTFCN updates on the live chart today.

How to invest into WTFCN stock? Investing in WINTRUST FINANCIAL CORP involves considering the yearly range 23.55 - 27.31 and current price 27.23. Many compare 3.38% and 7.93% before placing orders at 27.23 or 27.53. Explore the WTFCN price chart live with daily changes.

What are WINTRUST FINANCIAL CORP stock highest prices? The highest price of WINTRUST FINANCIAL CORP in the past year was 27.31. Within 23.55 - 27.31, the stock fluctuated notably, and comparing with 27.04 helps spot resistance levels. Track WINTRUST FINANCIAL CORP performance using the live chart.

What are WINTRUST FINANCIAL CORP stock lowest prices? The lowest price of WINTRUST FINANCIAL CORP (WTFCN) over the year was 23.55. Comparing it with the current 27.23 and 23.55 - 27.31 shows potential long-term entry points. Watch WTFCN moves on the chart live for more details.