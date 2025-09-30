- 개요
- 주식
- 통화
- 암호화폐
- 금속
- 색인
- 원자재
WTFCN: WINTRUST FINANCIAL CORP
WTFCN 환율이 오늘 0.70%로 변동했습니다. 당일 이 종목은 저가가 27.03이고 고가는 27.31이었습니다.
WINTRUST FINANCIAL CORP 변동을 참고하세요. 실시간 쿼트는 여러분이 시장 변동에 빠르게 대처하는데에 도움이 될 것입니다. 차트 주기를 전환하여 환율의 추세와 변동을 분, 시간, 일, 주 및 월별로 모니터링할 수 있습니다. 이 정보를 사용하여 시장 변화를 예측하고 정보에 입각한 거래 결정을 내리십시오.
- M5
- M15
- M30
- H1
- H4
- D1
- W1
- MN
자주 묻는 질문
What is WTFCN stock price today?
WINTRUST FINANCIAL CORP stock is priced at 27.23 today. It trades within 0.70%, yesterday's close was 27.04, and trading volume reached 138. The live price chart of WTFCN shows these updates.
Does WINTRUST FINANCIAL CORP stock pay dividends?
WINTRUST FINANCIAL CORP is currently valued at 27.23. Dividend policy depends on the company, while investors also watch 7.93% and USD. View the chart live to track WTFCN movements.
How to buy WTFCN stock?
You can buy WINTRUST FINANCIAL CORP shares at the current price of 27.23. Orders are usually placed near 27.23 or 27.53, while 138 and 0.74% show market activity. Follow WTFCN updates on the live chart today.
How to invest into WTFCN stock?
Investing in WINTRUST FINANCIAL CORP involves considering the yearly range 23.55 - 27.31 and current price 27.23. Many compare 3.38% and 7.93% before placing orders at 27.23 or 27.53. Explore the WTFCN price chart live with daily changes.
What are WINTRUST FINANCIAL CORP stock highest prices?
The highest price of WINTRUST FINANCIAL CORP in the past year was 27.31. Within 23.55 - 27.31, the stock fluctuated notably, and comparing with 27.04 helps spot resistance levels. Track WINTRUST FINANCIAL CORP performance using the live chart.
What are WINTRUST FINANCIAL CORP stock lowest prices?
The lowest price of WINTRUST FINANCIAL CORP (WTFCN) over the year was 23.55. Comparing it with the current 27.23 and 23.55 - 27.31 shows potential long-term entry points. Watch WTFCN moves on the chart live for more details.
When did WTFCN stock split?
WINTRUST FINANCIAL CORP has gone through stock splits historically. These changes are visible in , 27.04, and 7.93% after corporate actions.
- 이전 종가
- 27.04
- 시가
- 27.03
- Bid
- 27.23
- Ask
- 27.53
- 저가
- 27.03
- 고가
- 27.31
- 볼륨
- 138
- 일일 변동
- 0.70%
- 월 변동
- 3.38%
- 6개월 변동
- 7.93%
- 년간 변동율
- 7.93%
- 활동
-
- 예측값
- 훑어보기
- 활동
-
- 예측값
- 1.7%
- 훑어보기
- 2.1%
- 활동
-
- 예측값
- -0.4%
- 훑어보기
- 0.0%
- 활동
-
- 예측값
- 45.8
- 훑어보기
- 41.5
- 활동
-
- 예측값
- 7.326 M
- 훑어보기
- 7.181 M
- 활동
-
- 예측값
- 100.7
- 훑어보기
- 97.4