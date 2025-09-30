- 개요
- 주식
- 통화
- 암호화폐
- 금속
- 색인
- 원자재
WHWK: Whitehawk Therapeutics, Inc.
WHWK 환율이 오늘 -1.03%로 변동했습니다. 당일 이 종목은 저가가 1.88이고 고가는 1.97이었습니다.
Whitehawk Therapeutics, Inc. 변동을 참고하세요. 실시간 쿼트는 여러분이 시장 변동에 빠르게 대처하는데에 도움이 될 것입니다. 차트 주기를 전환하여 환율의 추세와 변동을 분, 시간, 일, 주 및 월별로 모니터링할 수 있습니다. 이 정보를 사용하여 시장 변화를 예측하고 정보에 입각한 거래 결정을 내리십시오.
- M5
- M15
- M30
- H1
- H4
- D1
- W1
- MN
자주 묻는 질문
What is WHWK stock price today?
Whitehawk Therapeutics, Inc. stock is priced at 1.92 today. It trades within -1.03%, yesterday's close was 1.94, and trading volume reached 284. The live price chart of WHWK shows these updates.
Does Whitehawk Therapeutics, Inc. stock pay dividends?
Whitehawk Therapeutics, Inc. is currently valued at 1.92. Dividend policy depends on the company, while investors also watch -7.69% and USD. View the chart live to track WHWK movements.
How to buy WHWK stock?
You can buy Whitehawk Therapeutics, Inc. shares at the current price of 1.92. Orders are usually placed near 1.92 or 2.22, while 284 and -2.54% show market activity. Follow WHWK updates on the live chart today.
How to invest into WHWK stock?
Investing in Whitehawk Therapeutics, Inc. involves considering the yearly range 1.40 - 2.20 and current price 1.92. Many compare 9.09% and 5.49% before placing orders at 1.92 or 2.22. Explore the WHWK price chart live with daily changes.
What are Whitehawk Therapeutics, Inc. stock highest prices?
The highest price of Whitehawk Therapeutics, Inc. in the past year was 2.20. Within 1.40 - 2.20, the stock fluctuated notably, and comparing with 1.94 helps spot resistance levels. Track Whitehawk Therapeutics, Inc. performance using the live chart.
What are Whitehawk Therapeutics, Inc. stock lowest prices?
The lowest price of Whitehawk Therapeutics, Inc. (WHWK) over the year was 1.40. Comparing it with the current 1.92 and 1.40 - 2.20 shows potential long-term entry points. Watch WHWK moves on the chart live for more details.
When did WHWK stock split?
Whitehawk Therapeutics, Inc. has gone through stock splits historically. These changes are visible in , 1.94, and -7.69% after corporate actions.
- 이전 종가
- 1.94
- 시가
- 1.97
- Bid
- 1.92
- Ask
- 2.22
- 저가
- 1.88
- 고가
- 1.97
- 볼륨
- 284
- 일일 변동
- -1.03%
- 월 변동
- 9.09%
- 6개월 변동
- 5.49%
- 년간 변동율
- -7.69%
- 활동
-
- 예측값
- 훑어보기
- 활동
-
- 예측값
- 1.7%
- 훑어보기
- 2.1%
- 활동
-
- 예측값
- -0.4%
- 훑어보기
- 0.0%
- 활동
-
- 예측값
- 45.8
- 훑어보기
- 41.5
- 활동
-
- 예측값
- 7.326 M
- 훑어보기
- 7.181 M
- 활동
-
- 예측값
- 100.7
- 훑어보기
- 97.4