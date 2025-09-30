- 개요
TWOD: TWO HARBORS INVESTMENT CORP.
TWOD 환율이 오늘 0.04%로 변동했습니다. 당일 이 종목은 저가가 25.60이고 고가는 25.68이었습니다.
TWO HARBORS INVESTMENT CORP. 변동을 참고하세요. 실시간 쿼트는 여러분이 시장 변동에 빠르게 대처하는데에 도움이 될 것입니다. 차트 주기를 전환하여 환율의 추세와 변동을 분, 시간, 일, 주 및 월별로 모니터링할 수 있습니다. 이 정보를 사용하여 시장 변화를 예측하고 정보에 입각한 거래 결정을 내리십시오.
자주 묻는 질문
What is TWOD stock price today?
TWO HARBORS INVESTMENT CORP. stock is priced at 25.68 today. It trades within 0.04%, yesterday's close was 25.67, and trading volume reached 15. The live price chart of TWOD shows these updates.
Does TWO HARBORS INVESTMENT CORP. stock pay dividends?
TWO HARBORS INVESTMENT CORP. is currently valued at 25.68. Dividend policy depends on the company, while investors also watch 2.11% and USD. View the chart live to track TWOD movements.
How to buy TWOD stock?
You can buy TWO HARBORS INVESTMENT CORP. shares at the current price of 25.68. Orders are usually placed near 25.68 or 25.98, while 15 and 0.12% show market activity. Follow TWOD updates on the live chart today.
How to invest into TWOD stock?
Investing in TWO HARBORS INVESTMENT CORP. involves considering the yearly range 25.05 - 26.09 and current price 25.68. Many compare 1.22% and 2.11% before placing orders at 25.68 or 25.98. Explore the TWOD price chart live with daily changes.
What are TWO HARBORS INVESTMENT CORP. stock highest prices?
The highest price of TWO HARBORS INVESTMENT CORP. in the past year was 26.09. Within 25.05 - 26.09, the stock fluctuated notably, and comparing with 25.67 helps spot resistance levels. Track TWO HARBORS INVESTMENT CORP. performance using the live chart.
What are TWO HARBORS INVESTMENT CORP. stock lowest prices?
The lowest price of TWO HARBORS INVESTMENT CORP. (TWOD) over the year was 25.05. Comparing it with the current 25.68 and 25.05 - 26.09 shows potential long-term entry points. Watch TWOD moves on the chart live for more details.
When did TWOD stock split?
TWO HARBORS INVESTMENT CORP. has gone through stock splits historically. These changes are visible in , 25.67, and 2.11% after corporate actions.
- 이전 종가
- 25.67
- 시가
- 25.65
- Bid
- 25.68
- Ask
- 25.98
- 저가
- 25.60
- 고가
- 25.68
- 볼륨
- 15
- 일일 변동
- 0.04%
- 월 변동
- 1.22%
- 6개월 변동
- 2.11%
- 년간 변동율
- 2.11%
- 활동
-
- 예측값
- 훑어보기
- 활동
-
- 예측값
- 1.7%
- 훑어보기
- 2.1%
- 활동
-
- 예측값
- -0.4%
- 훑어보기
- 0.0%
- 활동
-
- 예측값
- 45.8
- 훑어보기
- 41.5
- 활동
-
- 예측값
- 7.326 M
- 훑어보기
- 7.181 M
- 활동
-
- 예측값
- 100.7
- 훑어보기
- 97.4