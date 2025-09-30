- 개요
SRTA: Strata Critical Medical, Inc.
SRTA 환율이 오늘 -1.54%로 변동했습니다. 당일 이 종목은 저가가 5.02이고 고가는 5.31이었습니다.
Strata Critical Medical, Inc. 변동을 참고하세요. 실시간 쿼트는 여러분이 시장 변동에 빠르게 대처하는데에 도움이 될 것입니다. 차트 주기를 전환하여 환율의 추세와 변동을 분, 시간, 일, 주 및 월별로 모니터링할 수 있습니다. 이 정보를 사용하여 시장 변화를 예측하고 정보에 입각한 거래 결정을 내리십시오.
자주 묻는 질문
What is SRTA stock price today?
Strata Critical Medical, Inc. stock is priced at 5.10 today. It trades within -1.54%, yesterday's close was 5.18, and trading volume reached 1406. The live price chart of SRTA shows these updates.
Does Strata Critical Medical, Inc. stock pay dividends?
Strata Critical Medical, Inc. is currently valued at 5.10. Dividend policy depends on the company, while investors also watch 16.17% and USD. View the chart live to track SRTA movements.
How to buy SRTA stock?
You can buy Strata Critical Medical, Inc. shares at the current price of 5.10. Orders are usually placed near 5.10 or 5.40, while 1406 and -2.67% show market activity. Follow SRTA updates on the live chart today.
How to invest into SRTA stock?
Investing in Strata Critical Medical, Inc. involves considering the yearly range 3.85 - 6.02 and current price 5.10. Many compare 18.06% and 16.17% before placing orders at 5.10 or 5.40. Explore the SRTA price chart live with daily changes.
What are Strata Critical Medical, Inc. stock highest prices?
The highest price of Strata Critical Medical, Inc. in the past year was 6.02. Within 3.85 - 6.02, the stock fluctuated notably, and comparing with 5.18 helps spot resistance levels. Track Strata Critical Medical, Inc. performance using the live chart.
What are Strata Critical Medical, Inc. stock lowest prices?
The lowest price of Strata Critical Medical, Inc. (SRTA) over the year was 3.85. Comparing it with the current 5.10 and 3.85 - 6.02 shows potential long-term entry points. Watch SRTA moves on the chart live for more details.
When did SRTA stock split?
Strata Critical Medical, Inc. has gone through stock splits historically. These changes are visible in , 5.18, and 16.17% after corporate actions.
- 이전 종가
- 5.18
- 시가
- 5.24
- Bid
- 5.10
- Ask
- 5.40
- 저가
- 5.02
- 고가
- 5.31
- 볼륨
- 1.406 K
- 일일 변동
- -1.54%
- 월 변동
- 18.06%
- 6개월 변동
- 16.17%
- 년간 변동율
- 16.17%
- 활동
-
- 예측값
- 훑어보기
- 활동
-
- 예측값
- 1.7%
- 훑어보기
- 2.1%
- 활동
-
- 예측값
- -0.4%
- 훑어보기
- 0.0%
- 활동
-
- 예측값
- 45.8
- 훑어보기
- 41.5
- 활동
-
- 예측값
- 7.326 M
- 훑어보기
- 7.181 M
- 활동
-
- 예측값
- 100.7
- 훑어보기
- 97.4