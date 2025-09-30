What is SRTA stock price today? Strata Critical Medical, Inc. stock is priced at 5.10 today. It trades within -1.54%, yesterday's close was 5.18, and trading volume reached 1406. The live price chart of SRTA shows these updates.

Does Strata Critical Medical, Inc. stock pay dividends? Strata Critical Medical, Inc. is currently valued at 5.10. Dividend policy depends on the company, while investors also watch 16.17% and USD. View the chart live to track SRTA movements.

How to buy SRTA stock? You can buy Strata Critical Medical, Inc. shares at the current price of 5.10. Orders are usually placed near 5.10 or 5.40, while 1406 and -2.67% show market activity. Follow SRTA updates on the live chart today.

How to invest into SRTA stock? Investing in Strata Critical Medical, Inc. involves considering the yearly range 3.85 - 6.02 and current price 5.10. Many compare 18.06% and 16.17% before placing orders at 5.10 or 5.40. Explore the SRTA price chart live with daily changes.

What are Strata Critical Medical, Inc. stock highest prices? The highest price of Strata Critical Medical, Inc. in the past year was 6.02. Within 3.85 - 6.02, the stock fluctuated notably, and comparing with 5.18 helps spot resistance levels. Track Strata Critical Medical, Inc. performance using the live chart.

What are Strata Critical Medical, Inc. stock lowest prices? The lowest price of Strata Critical Medical, Inc. (SRTA) over the year was 3.85. Comparing it with the current 5.10 and 3.85 - 6.02 shows potential long-term entry points. Watch SRTA moves on the chart live for more details.