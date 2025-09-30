- 개요
RFAIR: RF Acquisition Corp II
RFAIR 환율이 오늘 7.10%로 변동했습니다. 당일 이 종목은 저가가 0.0950이고 고가는 0.1000이었습니다.
RF Acquisition Corp II 변동을 참고하세요. 실시간 쿼트는 여러분이 시장 변동에 빠르게 대처하는데에 도움이 될 것입니다. 차트 주기를 전환하여 환율의 추세와 변동을 분, 시간, 일, 주 및 월별로 모니터링할 수 있습니다. 이 정보를 사용하여 시장 변화를 예측하고 정보에 입각한 거래 결정을 내리십시오.
자주 묻는 질문
What is RFAIR stock price today?
RF Acquisition Corp II stock is priced at 0.0950 today. It trades within 7.10%, yesterday's close was 0.0887, and trading volume reached 10. The live price chart of RFAIR shows these updates.
Does RF Acquisition Corp II stock pay dividends?
RF Acquisition Corp II is currently valued at 0.0950. Dividend policy depends on the company, while investors also watch 56.25% and USD. View the chart live to track RFAIR movements.
How to buy RFAIR stock?
You can buy RF Acquisition Corp II shares at the current price of 0.0950. Orders are usually placed near 0.0950 or 0.0980, while 10 and 0.00% show market activity. Follow RFAIR updates on the live chart today.
How to invest into RFAIR stock?
Investing in RF Acquisition Corp II involves considering the yearly range 0.0510 - 0.1301 and current price 0.0950. Many compare 18.75% and 22.42% before placing orders at 0.0950 or 0.0980. Explore the RFAIR price chart live with daily changes.
What are RF Acquisition Corp II stock highest prices?
The highest price of RF Acquisition Corp II in the past year was 0.1301. Within 0.0510 - 0.1301, the stock fluctuated notably, and comparing with 0.0887 helps spot resistance levels. Track RF Acquisition Corp II performance using the live chart.
What are RF Acquisition Corp II stock lowest prices?
The lowest price of RF Acquisition Corp II (RFAIR) over the year was 0.0510. Comparing it with the current 0.0950 and 0.0510 - 0.1301 shows potential long-term entry points. Watch RFAIR moves on the chart live for more details.
When did RFAIR stock split?
RF Acquisition Corp II has gone through stock splits historically. These changes are visible in , 0.0887, and 56.25% after corporate actions.
- 이전 종가
- 0.0887
- 시가
- 0.0950
- Bid
- 0.0950
- Ask
- 0.0980
- 저가
- 0.0950
- 고가
- 0.1000
- 볼륨
- 10
- 일일 변동
- 7.10%
- 월 변동
- 18.75%
- 6개월 변동
- 22.42%
- 년간 변동율
- 56.25%
- 활동
-
- 예측값
- 훑어보기
- 활동
-
- 예측값
- 1.7%
- 훑어보기
- 2.1%
- 활동
-
- 예측값
- -0.4%
- 훑어보기
- 0.0%
- 활동
-
- 예측값
- 45.8
- 훑어보기
- 41.5
- 활동
-
- 예측값
- 7.326 M
- 훑어보기
- 7.181 M
- 활동
-
- 예측값
- 100.7
- 훑어보기
- 97.4