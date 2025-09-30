- 개요
QETAR: Quetta Acquisition Corporation - Right
QETAR 환율이 오늘 4.21%로 변동했습니다. 당일 이 종목은 저가가 1.9000이고 고가는 2.2000이었습니다.
Quetta Acquisition Corporation - Right 변동을 참고하세요. 실시간 쿼트는 여러분이 시장 변동에 빠르게 대처하는데에 도움이 될 것입니다. 차트 주기를 전환하여 환율의 추세와 변동을 분, 시간, 일, 주 및 월별로 모니터링할 수 있습니다. 이 정보를 사용하여 시장 변화를 예측하고 정보에 입각한 거래 결정을 내리십시오.
자주 묻는 질문
What is QETAR stock price today?
Quetta Acquisition Corporation - Right stock is priced at 1.9800 today. It trades within 4.21%, yesterday's close was 1.9000, and trading volume reached 33. The live price chart of QETAR shows these updates.
Does Quetta Acquisition Corporation - Right stock pay dividends?
Quetta Acquisition Corporation - Right is currently valued at 1.9800. Dividend policy depends on the company, while investors also watch 46.67% and USD. View the chart live to track QETAR movements.
How to buy QETAR stock?
You can buy Quetta Acquisition Corporation - Right shares at the current price of 1.9800. Orders are usually placed near 1.9800 or 1.9830, while 33 and 3.66% show market activity. Follow QETAR updates on the live chart today.
How to invest into QETAR stock?
Investing in Quetta Acquisition Corporation - Right involves considering the yearly range 1.1000 - 2.2000 and current price 1.9800. Many compare 7.61% and 20.73% before placing orders at 1.9800 or 1.9830. Explore the QETAR price chart live with daily changes.
What are Quetta Acquisition Corp stock highest prices?
The highest price of Quetta Acquisition Corp in the past year was 2.2000. Within 1.1000 - 2.2000, the stock fluctuated notably, and comparing with 1.9000 helps spot resistance levels. Track Quetta Acquisition Corporation - Right performance using the live chart.
What are Quetta Acquisition Corp stock lowest prices?
The lowest price of Quetta Acquisition Corp (QETAR) over the year was 1.1000. Comparing it with the current 1.9800 and 1.1000 - 2.2000 shows potential long-term entry points. Watch QETAR moves on the chart live for more details.
When did QETAR stock split?
Quetta Acquisition Corporation - Right has gone through stock splits historically. These changes are visible in , 1.9000, and 46.67% after corporate actions.
- 이전 종가
- 1.9000
- 시가
- 1.9100
- Bid
- 1.9800
- Ask
- 1.9830
- 저가
- 1.9000
- 고가
- 2.2000
- 볼륨
- 33
- 일일 변동
- 4.21%
- 월 변동
- 7.61%
- 6개월 변동
- 20.73%
- 년간 변동율
- 46.67%
- 활동
-
- 예측값
- 훑어보기
- 활동
-
- 예측값
- 1.7%
- 훑어보기
- 2.1%
- 활동
-
- 예측값
- -0.4%
- 훑어보기
- 0.0%
- 활동
-
- 예측값
- 45.8
- 훑어보기
- 41.5
- 활동
-
- 예측값
- 7.326 M
- 훑어보기
- 7.181 M
- 활동
-
- 예측값
- 100.7
- 훑어보기
- 97.4