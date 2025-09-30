시세섹션
통화 / QETAR
QETAR: Quetta Acquisition Corporation - Right

1.9800 USD 0.0800 (4.21%)
부문: 다른 심볼 베이스: US Dollar 수익 통화: US Dollar

QETAR 환율이 오늘 4.21%로 변동했습니다. 당일 이 종목은 저가가 1.9000이고 고가는 2.2000이었습니다.

Quetta Acquisition Corporation - Right 변동을 참고하세요. 실시간 쿼트는 여러분이 시장 변동에 빠르게 대처하는데에 도움이 될 것입니다. 차트 주기를 전환하여 환율의 추세와 변동을 분, 시간, 일, 주 및 월별로 모니터링할 수 있습니다. 이 정보를 사용하여 시장 변화를 예측하고 정보에 입각한 거래 결정을 내리십시오.

자주 묻는 질문

What is QETAR stock price today?

Quetta Acquisition Corporation - Right stock is priced at 1.9800 today. It trades within 4.21%, yesterday's close was 1.9000, and trading volume reached 33. The live price chart of QETAR shows these updates.

Does Quetta Acquisition Corporation - Right stock pay dividends?

Quetta Acquisition Corporation - Right is currently valued at 1.9800. Dividend policy depends on the company, while investors also watch 46.67% and USD. View the chart live to track QETAR movements.

How to buy QETAR stock?

You can buy Quetta Acquisition Corporation - Right shares at the current price of 1.9800. Orders are usually placed near 1.9800 or 1.9830, while 33 and 3.66% show market activity. Follow QETAR updates on the live chart today.

How to invest into QETAR stock?

Investing in Quetta Acquisition Corporation - Right involves considering the yearly range 1.1000 - 2.2000 and current price 1.9800. Many compare 7.61% and 20.73% before placing orders at 1.9800 or 1.9830. Explore the QETAR price chart live with daily changes.

What are Quetta Acquisition Corp stock highest prices?

The highest price of Quetta Acquisition Corp in the past year was 2.2000. Within 1.1000 - 2.2000, the stock fluctuated notably, and comparing with 1.9000 helps spot resistance levels. Track Quetta Acquisition Corporation - Right performance using the live chart.

What are Quetta Acquisition Corp stock lowest prices?

The lowest price of Quetta Acquisition Corp (QETAR) over the year was 1.1000. Comparing it with the current 1.9800 and 1.1000 - 2.2000 shows potential long-term entry points. Watch QETAR moves on the chart live for more details.

When did QETAR stock split?

Quetta Acquisition Corporation - Right has gone through stock splits historically. These changes are visible in , 1.9000, and 46.67% after corporate actions.

일일 변동 비율
1.9000 2.2000
년간 변동
1.1000 2.2000
이전 종가
1.9000
시가
1.9100
Bid
1.9800
Ask
1.9830
저가
1.9000
고가
2.2000
볼륨
33
일일 변동
4.21%
월 변동
7.61%
6개월 변동
20.73%
년간 변동율
46.67%
30 9월, 화요일
10:00
USD
Fed 제퍼슨 연설
활동
예측값
훑어보기
13:00
USD
S&P/CS HPI 복합-20 y/y
활동
예측값
1.7%
훑어보기
2.1%
13:00
USD
S&P/CS HPI 통합-20 n.s.a. m/m
활동
예측값
-0.4%
훑어보기
0.0%
13:45
USD
MNI 시카고 비즈니스 바로미터
활동
예측값
45.8
훑어보기
41.5
14:00
USD
JOLS 채용공고
활동
예측값
7.326 M
훑어보기
7.181 M
14:00
USD
CB 소비자 신뢰 지수
활동
예측값
100.7
훑어보기
97.4