PLSE
PLSE: Pulse Biosciences Inc
17.61 USD 0.91 (4.91%)
부문: 헬스케어 베이스: US Dollar 수익 통화: US Dollar
PLSE 환율이 오늘 -4.91%로 변동했습니다. 당일 이 종목은 저가가 17.52이고 고가는 18.52이었습니다.
Pulse Biosciences Inc 변동을 참고하세요. 실시간 쿼트는 여러분이 시장 변동에 빠르게 대처하는데에 도움이 될 것입니다. 차트 주기를 전환하여 환율의 추세와 변동을 분, 시간, 일, 주 및 월별로 모니터링할 수 있습니다. 이 정보를 사용하여 시장 변화를 예측하고 정보에 입각한 거래 결정을 내리십시오.
일일 변동 비율
17.52 18.52
년간 변동
13.77 25.00
- 이전 종가
- 18.52
- 시가
- 18.52
- Bid
- 17.61
- Ask
- 17.91
- 저가
- 17.52
- 고가
- 18.52
- 볼륨
- 946
- 일일 변동
- -4.91%
- 월 변동
- 14.72%
- 6개월 변동
- 9.72%
- 년간 변동율
- -0.40%
20 9월, 토요일