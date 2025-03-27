QuotazioniSezioni
Valute / PLSE
Tornare a Azioni

PLSE: Pulse Biosciences Inc

17.61 USD 0.91 (4.91%)
Settore: Salute Base: US Dollar Valuta di profitto: US Dollar

Il tasso di cambio PLSE ha avuto una variazione del -4.91% per oggi. Durante la giornata, lo strumento è stato scambiato ad un minimo di 17.52 e ad un massimo di 18.52.

Segui le dinamiche di Pulse Biosciences Inc. Le quotazioni in tempo reale aiutano a reagire velocemente alle variazioni di mercato. Scorrendo tra i diversi timeframe, è possibile monitorare le tendenze e le dinamiche dei tassi di cambio di minuti, ore, giorni, settimane e mesi. Utilizza queste informazioni per prevedere i cambiamenti del mercato e prendere decisioni di trading consapevoli.

Grafico a schermo intero
  • M5
  • M15
  • M30
  • H1
  • H4
  • D1
  • W1
  • MN

PLSE News

Intervallo Giornaliero
17.52 18.52
Intervallo Annuale
13.77 25.00
Chiusura Precedente
18.52
Apertura
18.52
Bid
17.61
Ask
17.91
Minimo
17.52
Massimo
18.52
Volume
946
Variazione giornaliera
-4.91%
Variazione Mensile
14.72%
Variazione Semestrale
9.72%
Variazione Annuale
-0.40%
20 settembre, sabato