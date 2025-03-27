Valute / PLSE
PLSE: Pulse Biosciences Inc
17.61 USD 0.91 (4.91%)
Settore: Salute Base: US Dollar Valuta di profitto: US Dollar
Il tasso di cambio PLSE ha avuto una variazione del -4.91% per oggi. Durante la giornata, lo strumento è stato scambiato ad un minimo di 17.52 e ad un massimo di 18.52.
Segui le dinamiche di Pulse Biosciences Inc. Le quotazioni in tempo reale aiutano a reagire velocemente alle variazioni di mercato. Scorrendo tra i diversi timeframe, è possibile monitorare le tendenze e le dinamiche dei tassi di cambio di minuti, ore, giorni, settimane e mesi. Utilizza queste informazioni per prevedere i cambiamenti del mercato e prendere decisioni di trading consapevoli.
Intervallo Giornaliero
17.52 18.52
Intervallo Annuale
13.77 25.00
- Chiusura Precedente
- 18.52
- Apertura
- 18.52
- Bid
- 17.61
- Ask
- 17.91
- Minimo
- 17.52
- Massimo
- 18.52
- Volume
- 946
- Variazione giornaliera
- -4.91%
- Variazione Mensile
- 14.72%
- Variazione Semestrale
- 9.72%
- Variazione Annuale
- -0.40%
20 settembre, sabato