통화 / PHR
PHR: Phreesia Inc
23.88 USD 0.34 (1.40%)
부문: 헬스케어 베이스: US Dollar 수익 통화: US Dollar
PHR 환율이 오늘 -1.40%로 변동했습니다. 당일 이 종목은 저가가 23.53이고 고가는 24.29이었습니다.
Phreesia Inc 변동을 참고하세요. 실시간 쿼트는 여러분이 시장 변동에 빠르게 대처하는데에 도움이 될 것입니다. 차트 주기를 전환하여 환율의 추세와 변동을 분, 시간, 일, 주 및 월별로 모니터링할 수 있습니다. 이 정보를 사용하여 시장 변화를 예측하고 정보에 입각한 거래 결정을 내리십시오.
- M5
- M15
- M30
- H1
- H4
- D1
- W1
- MN
PHR News
- 프리지아 CFO, 9만 7,398달러 상당 주식 매도
- Gandhi Balaji sells Phreesia shares worth $97,398
- Hoffman, Phreesia general counsel, sells $121k in shares
- Gandhi Balaji of Phreesia sells $97k in shares
- Roberts, president at Phreesia, sells $87k in shares
- Truist Securities raises Phreesia stock price target to $36 on improved EBITDA outlook
- Phreesia stock price target raised to $34 from $30 at Citizens JMP
- Phreesia Analysts Raise Their Forecasts After Q2 Results - Phreesia (NYSE:PHR)
- Truist Securities reiterates Sell rating on Phreesia stock with $36 price target
- Phreesia stock price target raised to $33 by Raymond James on AccessOne acquisition
- Phreesia Expands Via New Deal, Analysts Weigh Integration Risks - Phreesia (NYSE:PHR)
- DA Davidson assumes coverage on Phreesia stock with Buy rating
- Phreesia stock price target raised to $38 by Canaccord on expanded TAM
- Needham raises Phreesia stock price target to $35 on AccessOne acquisition
- Phreesia, Inc. (PHR) Q2 2026 Earnings Call Transcript
- Earnings call transcript: Phreesia Q2 2025 reports first positive net income
- Phreesia PHR Q2 2026 Earnings Call Transcript
- Phreesia (PHR) Reports Q2 Earnings: What Key Metrics Have to Say
- Phreesia Reports First Net Income Gain
- Phreesia Q2 FY2026 presentation: Revenue up 15% YoY as company announces AccessOne acquisition
- Phreesia (PHR) Q2 Earnings and Revenues Beat Estimates
- Phreesia Posts 15% Revenue Gain in Q2
- Phreesia shares tumble despite earnings beat as acquisition weighs
- Phreesia earnings beat by $0.07, revenue topped estimates
일일 변동 비율
23.53 24.29
년간 변동
17.07 32.76
- 이전 종가
- 24.22
- 시가
- 24.25
- Bid
- 23.88
- Ask
- 24.18
- 저가
- 23.53
- 고가
- 24.29
- 볼륨
- 1.930 K
- 일일 변동
- -1.40%
- 월 변동
- -23.61%
- 6개월 변동
- -5.61%
- 년간 변동율
- 7.18%
20 9월, 토요일