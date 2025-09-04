QuotazioniSezioni
Valute / PHR
PHR: Phreesia Inc

23.88 USD 0.34 (1.40%)
Settore: Salute Base: US Dollar Valuta di profitto: US Dollar

Il tasso di cambio PHR ha avuto una variazione del -1.40% per oggi. Durante la giornata, lo strumento è stato scambiato ad un minimo di 23.53 e ad un massimo di 24.29.

Segui le dinamiche di Phreesia Inc. Le quotazioni in tempo reale aiutano a reagire velocemente alle variazioni di mercato. Scorrendo tra i diversi timeframe, è possibile monitorare le tendenze e le dinamiche dei tassi di cambio di minuti, ore, giorni, settimane e mesi. Utilizza queste informazioni per prevedere i cambiamenti del mercato e prendere decisioni di trading consapevoli.

Intervallo Giornaliero
23.53 24.29
Intervallo Annuale
17.07 32.76
Chiusura Precedente
24.22
Apertura
24.25
Bid
23.88
Ask
24.18
Minimo
23.53
Massimo
24.29
Volume
1.930 K
Variazione giornaliera
-1.40%
Variazione Mensile
-23.61%
Variazione Semestrale
-5.61%
Variazione Annuale
7.18%
20 settembre, sabato