PEB-PH: Pebblebrook Hotel Trust 5.700% Series H Cumulative Redeemable P

18.32 USD 0.08 (0.44%)
부문: 부동산 베이스: US Dollar 수익 통화: US Dollar

PEB-PH 환율이 오늘 0.44%로 변동했습니다. 당일 이 종목은 저가가 18.28이고 고가는 18.45이었습니다.

Pebblebrook Hotel Trust 5.700% Series H Cumulative Redeemable P 변동을 참고하세요. 실시간 쿼트는 여러분이 시장 변동에 빠르게 대처하는데에 도움이 될 것입니다. 차트 주기를 전환하여 환율의 추세와 변동을 분, 시간, 일, 주 및 월별로 모니터링할 수 있습니다. 이 정보를 사용하여 시장 변화를 예측하고 정보에 입각한 거래 결정을 내리십시오.

자주 묻는 질문

What is PEB-PH stock price today?

Pebblebrook Hotel Trust 5.700% Series H Cumulative Redeemable P stock is priced at 18.32 today. It trades within 0.44%, yesterday's close was 18.24, and trading volume reached 14. The live price chart of PEB-PH shows these updates.

Does Pebblebrook Hotel Trust 5.700% Series H Cumulative Redeemable P stock pay dividends?

Pebblebrook Hotel Trust 5.700% Series H Cumulative Redeemable P is currently valued at 18.32. Dividend policy depends on the company, while investors also watch 9.90% and USD. View the chart live to track PEB-PH movements.

How to buy PEB-PH stock?

You can buy Pebblebrook Hotel Trust 5.700% Series H Cumulative Redeemable P shares at the current price of 18.32. Orders are usually placed near 18.32 or 18.62, while 14 and -0.70% show market activity. Follow PEB-PH updates on the live chart today.

How to invest into PEB-PH stock?

Investing in Pebblebrook Hotel Trust 5.700% Series H Cumulative Redeemable P involves considering the yearly range 15.81 - 18.92 and current price 18.32. Many compare 2.23% and 9.90% before placing orders at 18.32 or 18.62. Explore the PEB-PH price chart live with daily changes.

What are Pebblebrook Hotel Trust stock highest prices?

The highest price of Pebblebrook Hotel Trust in the past year was 18.92. Within 15.81 - 18.92, the stock fluctuated notably, and comparing with 18.24 helps spot resistance levels. Track Pebblebrook Hotel Trust 5.700% Series H Cumulative Redeemable P performance using the live chart.

What are Pebblebrook Hotel Trust stock lowest prices?

The lowest price of Pebblebrook Hotel Trust (PEB-PH) over the year was 15.81. Comparing it with the current 18.32 and 15.81 - 18.92 shows potential long-term entry points. Watch PEB-PH moves on the chart live for more details.

When did PEB-PH stock split?

Pebblebrook Hotel Trust 5.700% Series H Cumulative Redeemable P has gone through stock splits historically. These changes are visible in , 18.24, and 9.90% after corporate actions.

일일 변동 비율
18.28 18.45
년간 변동
15.81 18.92
이전 종가
18.24
시가
18.45
Bid
18.32
Ask
18.62
저가
18.28
고가
18.45
볼륨
14
일일 변동
0.44%
월 변동
2.23%
6개월 변동
9.90%
년간 변동율
9.90%
