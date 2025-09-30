- 개요
PEB-PH: Pebblebrook Hotel Trust 5.700% Series H Cumulative Redeemable P
PEB-PH 환율이 오늘 0.44%로 변동했습니다. 당일 이 종목은 저가가 18.28이고 고가는 18.45이었습니다.
Pebblebrook Hotel Trust 5.700% Series H Cumulative Redeemable P 변동을 참고하세요. 실시간 쿼트는 여러분이 시장 변동에 빠르게 대처하는데에 도움이 될 것입니다. 차트 주기를 전환하여 환율의 추세와 변동을 분, 시간, 일, 주 및 월별로 모니터링할 수 있습니다. 이 정보를 사용하여 시장 변화를 예측하고 정보에 입각한 거래 결정을 내리십시오.
자주 묻는 질문
What is PEB-PH stock price today?
Pebblebrook Hotel Trust 5.700% Series H Cumulative Redeemable P stock is priced at 18.32 today. It trades within 0.44%, yesterday's close was 18.24, and trading volume reached 14. The live price chart of PEB-PH shows these updates.
Does Pebblebrook Hotel Trust 5.700% Series H Cumulative Redeemable P stock pay dividends?
Pebblebrook Hotel Trust 5.700% Series H Cumulative Redeemable P is currently valued at 18.32. Dividend policy depends on the company, while investors also watch 9.90% and USD. View the chart live to track PEB-PH movements.
How to buy PEB-PH stock?
You can buy Pebblebrook Hotel Trust 5.700% Series H Cumulative Redeemable P shares at the current price of 18.32. Orders are usually placed near 18.32 or 18.62, while 14 and -0.70% show market activity. Follow PEB-PH updates on the live chart today.
How to invest into PEB-PH stock?
Investing in Pebblebrook Hotel Trust 5.700% Series H Cumulative Redeemable P involves considering the yearly range 15.81 - 18.92 and current price 18.32. Many compare 2.23% and 9.90% before placing orders at 18.32 or 18.62. Explore the PEB-PH price chart live with daily changes.
What are Pebblebrook Hotel Trust stock highest prices?
The highest price of Pebblebrook Hotel Trust in the past year was 18.92. Within 15.81 - 18.92, the stock fluctuated notably, and comparing with 18.24 helps spot resistance levels. Track Pebblebrook Hotel Trust 5.700% Series H Cumulative Redeemable P performance using the live chart.
What are Pebblebrook Hotel Trust stock lowest prices?
The lowest price of Pebblebrook Hotel Trust (PEB-PH) over the year was 15.81. Comparing it with the current 18.32 and 15.81 - 18.92 shows potential long-term entry points. Watch PEB-PH moves on the chart live for more details.
When did PEB-PH stock split?
Pebblebrook Hotel Trust 5.700% Series H Cumulative Redeemable P has gone through stock splits historically. These changes are visible in , 18.24, and 9.90% after corporate actions.
- 이전 종가
- 18.24
- 시가
- 18.45
- Bid
- 18.32
- Ask
- 18.62
- 저가
- 18.28
- 고가
- 18.45
- 볼륨
- 14
- 일일 변동
- 0.44%
- 월 변동
- 2.23%
- 6개월 변동
- 9.90%
- 년간 변동율
- 9.90%
- 활동
-
- 예측값
- 훑어보기
- 활동
-
- 예측값
- 1.7%
- 훑어보기
- 2.1%
- 활동
-
- 예측값
- -0.4%
- 훑어보기
- 0.0%
- 활동
-
- 예측값
- 45.8
- 훑어보기
- 41.5
- 활동
-
- 예측값
- 7.326 M
- 훑어보기
- 7.181 M
- 활동
-
- 예측값
- 100.7
- 훑어보기
- 97.4