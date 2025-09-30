What is PCG-PD stock price today? Pacific Gas & Electric Co 5% 1st Red. Preferred Stock stock is priced at 17.87 today. It trades within -0.33%, yesterday's close was 17.93, and trading volume reached 2. The live price chart of PCG-PD shows these updates.

Does Pacific Gas & Electric Co 5% 1st Red. Preferred Stock stock pay dividends? Pacific Gas & Electric Co 5% 1st Red. Preferred Stock is currently valued at 17.87. Dividend policy depends on the company, while investors also watch 0.85% and USD. View the chart live to track PCG-PD movements.

How to buy PCG-PD stock? You can buy Pacific Gas & Electric Co 5% 1st Red. Preferred Stock shares at the current price of 17.87. Orders are usually placed near 17.87 or 18.17, while 2 and -0.17% show market activity. Follow PCG-PD updates on the live chart today.

How to invest into PCG-PD stock? Investing in Pacific Gas & Electric Co 5% 1st Red. Preferred Stock involves considering the yearly range 16.46 - 18.28 and current price 17.87. Many compare 1.88% and 0.85% before placing orders at 17.87 or 18.17. Explore the PCG-PD price chart live with daily changes.

What are PG&E Corp stock highest prices? The highest price of PG&E Corp in the past year was 18.28. Within 16.46 - 18.28, the stock fluctuated notably, and comparing with 17.93 helps spot resistance levels. Track Pacific Gas & Electric Co 5% 1st Red. Preferred Stock performance using the live chart.

What are PG&E Corp stock lowest prices? The lowest price of PG&E Corp (PCG-PD) over the year was 16.46. Comparing it with the current 17.87 and 16.46 - 18.28 shows potential long-term entry points. Watch PCG-PD moves on the chart live for more details.