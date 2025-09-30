- 개요
- 주식
- 통화
- 암호화폐
- 금속
- 색인
- 원자재
OUSTW: Ouster, Inc.
OUSTW 환율이 오늘 -72.31%로 변동했습니다. 당일 이 종목은 저가가 0.0018이고 고가는 0.0074이었습니다.
Ouster, Inc. 변동을 참고하세요. 실시간 쿼트는 여러분이 시장 변동에 빠르게 대처하는데에 도움이 될 것입니다. 차트 주기를 전환하여 환율의 추세와 변동을 분, 시간, 일, 주 및 월별로 모니터링할 수 있습니다. 이 정보를 사용하여 시장 변화를 예측하고 정보에 입각한 거래 결정을 내리십시오.
- M5
- M15
- M30
- H1
- H4
- D1
- W1
- MN
자주 묻는 질문
What is OUSTW stock price today?
Ouster, Inc. stock is priced at 0.0018 today. It trades within -72.31%, yesterday's close was 0.0065, and trading volume reached 86. The live price chart of OUSTW shows these updates.
Does Ouster, Inc. stock pay dividends?
Ouster, Inc. is currently valued at 0.0018. Dividend policy depends on the company, while investors also watch -99.47% and USD. View the chart live to track OUSTW movements.
How to buy OUSTW stock?
You can buy Ouster, Inc. shares at the current price of 0.0018. Orders are usually placed near 0.0018 or 0.0048, while 86 and -56.10% show market activity. Follow OUSTW updates on the live chart today.
How to invest into OUSTW stock?
Investing in Ouster, Inc. involves considering the yearly range 0.0018 - 0.3400 and current price 0.0018. Many compare -82.00% and -93.88% before placing orders at 0.0018 or 0.0048. Explore the OUSTW price chart live with daily changes.
What are Ouster, Inc. stock highest prices?
The highest price of Ouster, Inc. in the past year was 0.3400. Within 0.0018 - 0.3400, the stock fluctuated notably, and comparing with 0.0065 helps spot resistance levels. Track Ouster, Inc. performance using the live chart.
What are Ouster, Inc. stock lowest prices?
The lowest price of Ouster, Inc. (OUSTW) over the year was 0.0018. Comparing it with the current 0.0018 and 0.0018 - 0.3400 shows potential long-term entry points. Watch OUSTW moves on the chart live for more details.
When did OUSTW stock split?
Ouster, Inc. has gone through stock splits historically. These changes are visible in , 0.0065, and -99.47% after corporate actions.
- 이전 종가
- 0.0065
- 시가
- 0.0041
- Bid
- 0.0018
- Ask
- 0.0048
- 저가
- 0.0018
- 고가
- 0.0074
- 볼륨
- 86
- 일일 변동
- -72.31%
- 월 변동
- -82.00%
- 6개월 변동
- -93.88%
- 년간 변동율
- -99.47%
- 활동
-
- 예측값
- 훑어보기
- 활동
-
- 예측값
- 1.7%
- 훑어보기
- 2.1%
- 활동
-
- 예측값
- -0.4%
- 훑어보기
- 0.0%
- 활동
-
- 예측값
- 45.8
- 훑어보기
- 41.5
- 활동
-
- 예측값
- 7.326 M
- 훑어보기
- 7.181 M
- 활동
-
- 예측값
- 100.7
- 훑어보기
- 97.4