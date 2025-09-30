- 개요
ORBS: Eightco Holdings Inc.
ORBS 환율이 오늘 -2.35%로 변동했습니다. 당일 이 종목은 저가가 11.00이고 고가는 12.00이었습니다.
Eightco Holdings Inc. 변동을 참고하세요. 실시간 쿼트는 여러분이 시장 변동에 빠르게 대처하는데에 도움이 될 것입니다. 차트 주기를 전환하여 환율의 추세와 변동을 분, 시간, 일, 주 및 월별로 모니터링할 수 있습니다. 이 정보를 사용하여 시장 변화를 예측하고 정보에 입각한 거래 결정을 내리십시오.
- M5
- M15
- M30
- H1
- H4
- D1
- W1
자주 묻는 질문
What is ORBS stock price today?
Eightco Holdings Inc. stock is priced at 11.22 today. It trades within -2.35%, yesterday's close was 11.49, and trading volume reached 2232. The live price chart of ORBS shows these updates.
Does Eightco Holdings Inc. stock pay dividends?
Eightco Holdings Inc. is currently valued at 11.22. Dividend policy depends on the company, while investors also watch -42.46% and USD. View the chart live to track ORBS movements.
How to buy ORBS stock?
You can buy Eightco Holdings Inc. shares at the current price of 11.22. Orders are usually placed near 11.22 or 11.52, while 2232 and -5.79% show market activity. Follow ORBS updates on the live chart today.
How to invest into ORBS stock?
Investing in Eightco Holdings Inc. involves considering the yearly range 10.45 - 19.79 and current price 11.22. Many compare -42.46% and -42.46% before placing orders at 11.22 or 11.52. Explore the ORBS price chart live with daily changes.
What are Eightco Holdings Inc. stock highest prices?
The highest price of Eightco Holdings Inc. in the past year was 19.79. Within 10.45 - 19.79, the stock fluctuated notably, and comparing with 11.49 helps spot resistance levels. Track Eightco Holdings Inc. performance using the live chart.
What are Eightco Holdings Inc. stock lowest prices?
The lowest price of Eightco Holdings Inc. (ORBS) over the year was 10.45. Comparing it with the current 11.22 and 10.45 - 19.79 shows potential long-term entry points. Watch ORBS moves on the chart live for more details.
When did ORBS stock split?
Eightco Holdings Inc. has gone through stock splits historically. These changes are visible in , 11.49, and -42.46% after corporate actions.
- 이전 종가
- 11.49
- 시가
- 11.91
- Bid
- 11.22
- Ask
- 11.52
- 저가
- 11.00
- 고가
- 12.00
- 볼륨
- 2.232 K
- 일일 변동
- -2.35%
- 월 변동
- -42.46%
- 6개월 변동
- -42.46%
- 년간 변동율
- -42.46%
- 활동
-
- 예측값
- 훑어보기
- 활동
-
- 예측값
- 1.7%
- 훑어보기
- 2.1%
- 활동
-
- 예측값
- -0.4%
- 훑어보기
- 0.0%
- 활동
-
- 예측값
- 45.8
- 훑어보기
- 41.5
- 활동
-
- 예측값
- 7.326 M
- 훑어보기
- 7.181 M
- 활동
-
- 예측값
- 100.7
- 훑어보기
- 97.4