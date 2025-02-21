시세섹션
통화 / NZF
NZF: Nuveen Municipal Credit Income Fund

12.58 USD 0.09 (0.71%)
부문: 금융 베이스: US Dollar 수익 통화: US Dollar

NZF 환율이 오늘 -0.71%로 변동했습니다. 당일 이 종목은 저가가 12.55이고 고가는 12.68이었습니다.

Nuveen Municipal Credit Income Fund 변동을 참고하세요. 실시간 쿼트는 여러분이 시장 변동에 빠르게 대처하는데에 도움이 될 것입니다. 차트 주기를 전환하여 환율의 추세와 변동을 분, 시간, 일, 주 및 월별로 모니터링할 수 있습니다. 이 정보를 사용하여 시장 변화를 예측하고 정보에 입각한 거래 결정을 내리십시오.

자주 묻는 질문

What is NZF stock price today?

Nuveen Municipal Credit Income Fund stock is priced at 12.58 today. It trades within -0.71%, yesterday's close was 12.67, and trading volume reached 504. The live price chart of NZF shows these updates.

Does Nuveen Municipal Credit Income Fund stock pay dividends?

Nuveen Municipal Credit Income Fund is currently valued at 12.58. Dividend policy depends on the company, while investors also watch -1.10% and USD. View the chart live to track NZF movements.

How to buy NZF stock?

You can buy Nuveen Municipal Credit Income Fund shares at the current price of 12.58. Orders are usually placed near 12.58 or 12.88, while 504 and -0.32% show market activity. Follow NZF updates on the live chart today.

How to invest into NZF stock?

Investing in Nuveen Municipal Credit Income Fund involves considering the yearly range 10.97 - 13.09 and current price 12.58. Many compare -0.16% and 5.01% before placing orders at 12.58 or 12.88. Explore the NZF price chart live with daily changes.

What are Nuveen Municipal Credit Income Fund stock highest prices?

The highest price of Nuveen Municipal Credit Income Fund in the past year was 13.09. Within 10.97 - 13.09, the stock fluctuated notably, and comparing with 12.67 helps spot resistance levels. Track Nuveen Municipal Credit Income Fund performance using the live chart.

What are Nuveen Municipal Credit Income Fund stock lowest prices?

The lowest price of Nuveen Municipal Credit Income Fund (NZF) over the year was 10.97. Comparing it with the current 12.58 and 10.97 - 13.09 shows potential long-term entry points. Watch NZF moves on the chart live for more details.

When did NZF stock split?

Nuveen Municipal Credit Income Fund has gone through stock splits historically. These changes are visible in , 12.67, and -1.10% after corporate actions.

일일 변동 비율
12.55 12.68
년간 변동
10.97 13.09
이전 종가
12.67
시가
12.62
Bid
12.58
Ask
12.88
저가
12.55
고가
12.68
볼륨
504
일일 변동
-0.71%
월 변동
-0.16%
6개월 변동
5.01%
년간 변동율
-1.10%
02 10월, 목요일
12:30
USD
초기 실업수당 청구
활동
예측값
207 K
훑어보기
218 K
12:30
USD
계속되는 실업수당 청구
활동
예측값
1.923 M
훑어보기
1.926 M
14:00
USD
공장 주문 m/m
활동
예측값
2.5%
훑어보기
-1.3%