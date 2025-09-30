- 개요
NGL-PC: NGL ENERGY PARTNERS LP 9.625% Class C Fixed-to-Floating Rate Cu
NGL-PC 환율이 오늘 0.87%로 변동했습니다. 당일 이 종목은 저가가 24.36이고 고가는 24.43이었습니다.
NGL ENERGY PARTNERS LP 9.625% Class C Fixed-to-Floating Rate Cu 변동을 참고하세요. 실시간 쿼트는 여러분이 시장 변동에 빠르게 대처하는데에 도움이 될 것입니다. 차트 주기를 전환하여 환율의 추세와 변동을 분, 시간, 일, 주 및 월별로 모니터링할 수 있습니다. 이 정보를 사용하여 시장 변화를 예측하고 정보에 입각한 거래 결정을 내리십시오.
자주 묻는 질문
What is NGL-PC stock price today?
NGL ENERGY PARTNERS LP 9.625% Class C Fixed-to-Floating Rate Cu stock is priced at 24.43 today. It trades within 0.87%, yesterday's close was 24.22, and trading volume reached 13. The live price chart of NGL-PC shows these updates.
Does NGL ENERGY PARTNERS LP 9.625% Class C Fixed-to-Floating Rate Cu stock pay dividends?
NGL ENERGY PARTNERS LP 9.625% Class C Fixed-to-Floating Rate Cu is currently valued at 24.43. Dividend policy depends on the company, while investors also watch 18.48% and USD. View the chart live to track NGL-PC movements.
How to buy NGL-PC stock?
You can buy NGL ENERGY PARTNERS LP 9.625% Class C Fixed-to-Floating Rate Cu shares at the current price of 24.43. Orders are usually placed near 24.43 or 24.73, while 13 and 0.21% show market activity. Follow NGL-PC updates on the live chart today.
How to invest into NGL-PC stock?
Investing in NGL ENERGY PARTNERS LP 9.625% Class C Fixed-to-Floating Rate Cu involves considering the yearly range 20.23 - 24.44 and current price 24.43. Many compare 3.60% and 18.48% before placing orders at 24.43 or 24.73. Explore the NGL-PC price chart live with daily changes.
What are NGL Energy Partners LP stock highest prices?
The highest price of NGL Energy Partners LP in the past year was 24.44. Within 20.23 - 24.44, the stock fluctuated notably, and comparing with 24.22 helps spot resistance levels. Track NGL ENERGY PARTNERS LP 9.625% Class C Fixed-to-Floating Rate Cu performance using the live chart.
What are NGL Energy Partners LP stock lowest prices?
The lowest price of NGL Energy Partners LP (NGL-PC) over the year was 20.23. Comparing it with the current 24.43 and 20.23 - 24.44 shows potential long-term entry points. Watch NGL-PC moves on the chart live for more details.
When did NGL-PC stock split?
NGL ENERGY PARTNERS LP 9.625% Class C Fixed-to-Floating Rate Cu has gone through stock splits historically. These changes are visible in , 24.22, and 18.48% after corporate actions.
- 이전 종가
- 24.22
- 시가
- 24.38
- Bid
- 24.43
- Ask
- 24.73
- 저가
- 24.36
- 고가
- 24.43
- 볼륨
- 13
- 일일 변동
- 0.87%
- 월 변동
- 3.60%
- 6개월 변동
- 18.48%
- 년간 변동율
- 18.48%
- 활동
-
- 예측값
- 훑어보기
- 활동
-
- 예측값
- 1.7%
- 훑어보기
- 2.1%
- 활동
-
- 예측값
- -0.4%
- 훑어보기
- 0.0%
- 활동
-
- 예측값
- 45.8
- 훑어보기
- 41.5
- 활동
-
- 예측값
- 7.326 M
- 훑어보기
- 7.181 M
- 활동
-
- 예측값
- 100.7
- 훑어보기
- 97.4