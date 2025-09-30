시세섹션
통화 / NEWTP
NEWTP: Newtekone, Inc.

24.0500 USD 0.0600 (0.25%)
부문: 다른 심볼 베이스: US Dollar 수익 통화: US Dollar

NEWTP 환율이 오늘 0.25%로 변동했습니다. 당일 이 종목은 저가가 23.9054이고 고가는 24.0500이었습니다.

Newtekone, Inc. 변동을 참고하세요. 실시간 쿼트는 여러분이 시장 변동에 빠르게 대처하는데에 도움이 될 것입니다. 차트 주기를 전환하여 환율의 추세와 변동을 분, 시간, 일, 주 및 월별로 모니터링할 수 있습니다. 이 정보를 사용하여 시장 변화를 예측하고 정보에 입각한 거래 결정을 내리십시오.

자주 묻는 질문

What is NEWTP stock price today?

Newtekone, Inc. stock is priced at 24.0500 today. It trades within 0.25%, yesterday's close was 23.9900, and trading volume reached 21. The live price chart of NEWTP shows these updates.

Does Newtekone, Inc. stock pay dividends?

Newtekone, Inc. is currently valued at 24.0500. Dividend policy depends on the company, while investors also watch -1.64% and USD. View the chart live to track NEWTP movements.

How to buy NEWTP stock?

You can buy Newtekone, Inc. shares at the current price of 24.0500. Orders are usually placed near 24.0500 or 24.0530, while 21 and 0.21% show market activity. Follow NEWTP updates on the live chart today.

How to invest into NEWTP stock?

Investing in Newtekone, Inc. involves considering the yearly range 23.2000 - 24.4500 and current price 24.0500. Many compare -0.33% and -1.64% before placing orders at 24.0500 or 24.0530. Explore the NEWTP price chart live with daily changes.

What are Newtekone, Inc. stock highest prices?

The highest price of Newtekone, Inc. in the past year was 24.4500. Within 23.2000 - 24.4500, the stock fluctuated notably, and comparing with 23.9900 helps spot resistance levels. Track Newtekone, Inc. performance using the live chart.

What are Newtekone, Inc. stock lowest prices?

The lowest price of Newtekone, Inc. (NEWTP) over the year was 23.2000. Comparing it with the current 24.0500 and 23.2000 - 24.4500 shows potential long-term entry points. Watch NEWTP moves on the chart live for more details.

When did NEWTP stock split?

Newtekone, Inc. has gone through stock splits historically. These changes are visible in , 23.9900, and -1.64% after corporate actions.

일일 변동 비율
23.9054 24.0500
년간 변동
23.2000 24.4500
이전 종가
23.9900
시가
24.0000
Bid
24.0500
Ask
24.0530
저가
23.9054
고가
24.0500
볼륨
21
일일 변동
0.25%
월 변동
-0.33%
6개월 변동
-1.64%
년간 변동율
-1.64%
30 9월, 화요일
10:00
USD
Fed 제퍼슨 연설
활동
예측값
훑어보기
13:00
USD
S&P/CS HPI 복합-20 y/y
활동
예측값
1.7%
훑어보기
2.1%
13:00
USD
S&P/CS HPI 통합-20 n.s.a. m/m
활동
예측값
-0.4%
훑어보기
0.0%
13:45
USD
MNI 시카고 비즈니스 바로미터
활동
예측값
45.8
훑어보기
41.5
14:00
USD
JOLS 채용공고
활동
예측값
7.326 M
훑어보기
7.181 M
14:00
USD
CB 소비자 신뢰 지수
활동
예측값
100.7
훑어보기
97.4