LSBPW: Lakeshore Biopharma Co., Ltd.
LSBPW 환율이 오늘 -49.00%로 변동했습니다. 당일 이 종목은 저가가 0.0101이고 고가는 0.0200이었습니다.
Lakeshore Biopharma Co., Ltd. 변동을 참고하세요. 실시간 쿼트는 여러분이 시장 변동에 빠르게 대처하는데에 도움이 될 것입니다. 차트 주기를 전환하여 환율의 추세와 변동을 분, 시간, 일, 주 및 월별로 모니터링할 수 있습니다. 이 정보를 사용하여 시장 변화를 예측하고 정보에 입각한 거래 결정을 내리십시오.
- M5
- M15
- M30
- H4
- D1
- W1
- MN
자주 묻는 질문
What is LSBPW stock price today?
Lakeshore Biopharma Co., Ltd. stock is priced at 0.0102 today. It trades within -49.00%, yesterday's close was 0.0200, and trading volume reached 250. The live price chart of LSBPW shows these updates.
Does Lakeshore Biopharma Co., Ltd. stock pay dividends?
Lakeshore Biopharma Co., Ltd. is currently valued at 0.0102. Dividend policy depends on the company, while investors also watch -84.57% and USD. View the chart live to track LSBPW movements.
How to buy LSBPW stock?
You can buy Lakeshore Biopharma Co., Ltd. shares at the current price of 0.0102. Orders are usually placed near 0.0102 or 0.0132, while 250 and -32.45% show market activity. Follow LSBPW updates on the live chart today.
How to invest into LSBPW stock?
Investing in Lakeshore Biopharma Co., Ltd. involves considering the yearly range 0.0100 - 0.1112 and current price 0.0102. Many compare -46.03% and -79.10% before placing orders at 0.0102 or 0.0132. Explore the LSBPW price chart live with daily changes.
What are Lakeshore Biopharma Co., Ltd. stock highest prices?
The highest price of Lakeshore Biopharma Co., Ltd. in the past year was 0.1112. Within 0.0100 - 0.1112, the stock fluctuated notably, and comparing with 0.0200 helps spot resistance levels. Track Lakeshore Biopharma Co., Ltd. performance using the live chart.
What are Lakeshore Biopharma Co., Ltd. stock lowest prices?
The lowest price of Lakeshore Biopharma Co., Ltd. (LSBPW) over the year was 0.0100. Comparing it with the current 0.0102 and 0.0100 - 0.1112 shows potential long-term entry points. Watch LSBPW moves on the chart live for more details.
When did LSBPW stock split?
Lakeshore Biopharma Co., Ltd. has gone through stock splits historically. These changes are visible in , 0.0200, and -84.57% after corporate actions.
- 이전 종가
- 0.0200
- 시가
- 0.0151
- Bid
- 0.0102
- Ask
- 0.0132
- 저가
- 0.0101
- 고가
- 0.0200
- 볼륨
- 250
- 일일 변동
- -49.00%
- 월 변동
- -46.03%
- 6개월 변동
- -79.10%
- 년간 변동율
- -84.57%
- 활동
-
- 예측값
- 훑어보기
- 활동
-
- 예측값
- 1.7%
- 훑어보기
- 2.1%
- 활동
-
- 예측값
- -0.4%
- 훑어보기
- 0.0%
- 활동
-
- 예측값
- 45.8
- 훑어보기
- 41.5
- 활동
-
- 예측값
- 7.326 M
- 훑어보기
- 7.181 M
- 활동
-
- 예측값
- 100.7
- 훑어보기
- 97.4