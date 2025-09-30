- 개요
LMND-WT: Lemonade, Inc.
LMND-WT 환율이 오늘 6.34%로 변동했습니다. 당일 이 종목은 저가가 0.0720이고 고가는 0.0797이었습니다.
Lemonade, Inc. 변동을 참고하세요. 실시간 쿼트는 여러분이 시장 변동에 빠르게 대처하는데에 도움이 될 것입니다. 차트 주기를 전환하여 환율의 추세와 변동을 분, 시간, 일, 주 및 월별로 모니터링할 수 있습니다. 이 정보를 사용하여 시장 변화를 예측하고 정보에 입각한 거래 결정을 내리십시오.
자주 묻는 질문
What is LMND-WT stock price today?
Lemonade, Inc. stock is priced at 0.0772 today. It trades within 6.34%, yesterday's close was 0.0726, and trading volume reached 3. The live price chart of LMND-WT shows these updates.
Does Lemonade, Inc. stock pay dividends?
Lemonade, Inc. is currently valued at 0.0772. Dividend policy depends on the company, while investors also watch 94.46% and USD. View the chart live to track LMND-WT movements.
How to buy LMND-WT stock?
You can buy Lemonade, Inc. shares at the current price of 0.0772. Orders are usually placed near 0.0772 or 0.0802, while 3 and -3.14% show market activity. Follow LMND-WT updates on the live chart today.
How to invest into LMND-WT stock?
Investing in Lemonade, Inc. involves considering the yearly range 0.0303 - 0.2350 and current price 0.0772. Many compare 13.36% and 20.63% before placing orders at 0.0772 or 0.0802. Explore the LMND-WT price chart live with daily changes.
What are Lemonade, Inc. stock highest prices?
The highest price of Lemonade, Inc. in the past year was 0.2350. Within 0.0303 - 0.2350, the stock fluctuated notably, and comparing with 0.0726 helps spot resistance levels. Track Lemonade, Inc. performance using the live chart.
What are Lemonade, Inc. stock lowest prices?
The lowest price of Lemonade, Inc. (LMND-WT) over the year was 0.0303. Comparing it with the current 0.0772 and 0.0303 - 0.2350 shows potential long-term entry points. Watch LMND-WT moves on the chart live for more details.
When did LMND-WT stock split?
Lemonade, Inc. has gone through stock splits historically. These changes are visible in , 0.0726, and 94.46% after corporate actions.
- 이전 종가
- 0.0726
- 시가
- 0.0797
- Bid
- 0.0772
- Ask
- 0.0802
- 저가
- 0.0720
- 고가
- 0.0797
- 볼륨
- 3
- 일일 변동
- 6.34%
- 월 변동
- 13.36%
- 6개월 변동
- 20.63%
- 년간 변동율
- 94.46%
- 활동
-
- 예측값
- 훑어보기
- 활동
-
- 예측값
- 1.7%
- 훑어보기
- 2.1%
- 활동
-
- 예측값
- -0.4%
- 훑어보기
- 0.0%
- 활동
-
- 예측값
- 45.8
- 훑어보기
- 41.5
- 활동
-
- 예측값
- 7.326 M
- 훑어보기
- 7.181 M
- 활동
-
- 예측값
- 100.7
- 훑어보기
- 97.4