IXC: iShares Global Energy ETF
IXC 환율이 오늘 0.87%로 변동했습니다. 당일 이 종목은 저가가 41.65이고 고가는 41.95이었습니다.
iShares Global Energy ETF 변동을 참고하세요. 실시간 쿼트는 여러분이 시장 변동에 빠르게 대처하는데에 도움이 될 것입니다. 차트 주기를 전환하여 환율의 추세와 변동을 분, 시간, 일, 주 및 월별로 모니터링할 수 있습니다. 이 정보를 사용하여 시장 변화를 예측하고 정보에 입각한 거래 결정을 내리십시오.
자주 묻는 질문
What is IXC stock price today?
iShares Global Energy ETF stock is priced at 41.80 today. It trades within 41.65 - 41.95, yesterday's close was 41.44, and trading volume reached 340. The live price chart of IXC shows these updates.
Does iShares Global Energy ETF stock pay dividends?
iShares Global Energy ETF is currently valued at 41.80. Dividend policy depends on the company, while investors also watch 2.03% and USD. View the chart live to track IXC movements.
How to buy IXC stock?
You can buy iShares Global Energy ETF shares at the current price of 41.80. Orders are usually placed near 41.80 or 42.10, while 340 and 0.36% show market activity. Follow IXC updates on the live chart today.
How to invest into IXC stock?
Investing in iShares Global Energy ETF involves considering the yearly range 33.90 - 43.26 and current price 41.80. Many compare 0.19% and 12.55% before placing orders at 41.80 or 42.10. Explore the IXC price chart live with daily changes.
What are iShares Global Energy ETF stock highest prices?
The highest price of iShares Global Energy ETF in the past year was 43.26. Within 33.90 - 43.26, the stock fluctuated notably, and comparing with 41.44 helps spot resistance levels. Track iShares Global Energy ETF performance using the live chart.
What are iShares Global Energy ETF stock lowest prices?
The lowest price of iShares Global Energy ETF (IXC) over the year was 33.90. Comparing it with the current 41.80 and 33.90 - 43.26 shows potential long-term entry points. Watch IXC moves on the chart live for more details.
When did IXC stock split?
iShares Global Energy ETF has gone through stock splits historically. These changes are visible in , 41.44, and 2.03% after corporate actions.
- 이전 종가
- 41.44
- 시가
- 41.65
- Bid
- 41.80
- Ask
- 42.10
- 저가
- 41.65
- 고가
- 41.95
- 볼륨
- 340
- 일일 변동
- 0.87%
- 월 변동
- 0.19%
- 6개월 변동
- 12.55%
- 년간 변동율
- 2.03%