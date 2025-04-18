QuotazioniSezioni
IXC: iShares Global Energy ETF

41.80 USD 0.36 (0.87%)
Settore: Finanziario Base: US Dollar Valuta di profitto: US Dollar

Il tasso di cambio IXC ha avuto una variazione del 0.87% per oggi. Durante la giornata, lo strumento è stato scambiato ad un minimo di 41.65 e ad un massimo di 41.95.

Segui le dinamiche di iShares Global Energy ETF. Le quotazioni in tempo reale aiutano a reagire velocemente alle variazioni di mercato. Scorrendo tra i diversi timeframe, è possibile monitorare le tendenze e le dinamiche dei tassi di cambio di minuti, ore, giorni, settimane e mesi. Utilizza queste informazioni per prevedere i cambiamenti del mercato e prendere decisioni di trading consapevoli.

Domande Frequenti

Qual è il prezzo delle azioni IXC oggi?

Oggi le azioni iShares Global Energy ETF sono prezzate a 41.80. Viene scambiato all'interno di 41.65 - 41.95, la chiusura di ieri è stata 41.44 e il volume degli scambi ha raggiunto 340. Il grafico dei prezzi in tempo reale di IXC mostra questi aggiornamenti.

Le azioni iShares Global Energy ETF pagano dividendi?

iShares Global Energy ETF è attualmente valutato a 41.80. La politica dei dividendi dipende dall'azienda, mentre gli investitori osservano anche 2.03% e USD. Visualizza il grafico in tempo reale per monitorare i movimenti di IXC.

Come acquistare azioni IXC?

Puoi acquistare azioni iShares Global Energy ETF al prezzo attuale di 41.80. Gli ordini vengono solitamente effettuati in prossimità di 41.80 o 42.10, mentre 340 e 0.36% mostrano l'attività del mercato. Segui oggi stesso gli aggiornamenti di IXC sul grafico in tempo reale.

Come investire in azioni IXC?

Investire in iShares Global Energy ETF implica considerare l'intervallo annuale 33.90 - 43.26 e il prezzo attuale 41.80. Molti confrontano 0.19% e 12.55% prima di effettuare ordini su 41.80 o 42.10. Esplora in tempo reale il grafico dei prezzi di IXC con le variazioni giornaliere.

Quali sono i prezzi più alti delle azioni iShares Global Energy ETF?

Il prezzo massimo di iShares Global Energy ETF nell'ultimo anno è stato 43.26. All'interno di 33.90 - 43.26, il titolo ha subito notevoli fluttuazioni e il confronto con 41.44 aiuta a individuare i livelli di resistenza. Traccia l'andamento di iShares Global Energy ETF utilizzando il grafico in tempo reale.

Quali sono i prezzi più bassi delle azioni iShares Global Energy ETF?

Il prezzo più basso di iShares Global Energy ETF (IXC) nel corso dell'anno è stato 33.90. Confrontandolo con gli attuali 41.80 e 33.90 - 43.26 si evidenziano potenziali punti di ingresso a lungo termine. Guarda IXC muoversi sul grafico in tempo reale per maggiori dettagli.

Quando è avvenuto il frazionamento azionario di IXC?

iShares Global Energy ETF ha attraversato storicamente divisioni azionarie. Questi cambiamenti, dopo le azioni aziendali sono visibili in , 41.44 e 2.03%.

Intervallo Giornaliero
41.65 41.95
Intervallo Annuale
33.90 43.26
Chiusura Precedente
41.44
Apertura
41.65
Bid
41.80
Ask
42.10
Minimo
41.65
Massimo
41.95
Volume
340
Variazione giornaliera
0.87%
Variazione Mensile
0.19%
Variazione Semestrale
12.55%
Variazione Annuale
2.03%
06 ottobre, lunedì