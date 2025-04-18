- Panoramica
- Azioni
- Valute
- Criptovalute
- Metalli
- Indici
- Commodities
IXC: iShares Global Energy ETF
Il tasso di cambio IXC ha avuto una variazione del 0.87% per oggi. Durante la giornata, lo strumento è stato scambiato ad un minimo di 41.65 e ad un massimo di 41.95.
Segui le dinamiche di iShares Global Energy ETF. Le quotazioni in tempo reale aiutano a reagire velocemente alle variazioni di mercato. Scorrendo tra i diversi timeframe, è possibile monitorare le tendenze e le dinamiche dei tassi di cambio di minuti, ore, giorni, settimane e mesi. Utilizza queste informazioni per prevedere i cambiamenti del mercato e prendere decisioni di trading consapevoli.
- M5
- M15
- M30
- H1
- H4
- D1
- W1
- MN
IXC News
- Permitting Reform Gives U.S. Infrastructure A Green Light
- Precious Metals Surge
- Infrastructure, AI & Energy: Navigating The Golden Age Of Infrastructure Investing
- Weekly Market Pulse: An Energetic Market (null:SPX)
- Beyond Pledges: A Climate Strategy Investors Can Actually Analyze
- Earnings Offer Evidence That U.S. Stocks Can Keep On Keepin' On
- A Dynamic Market Creates New Sectoral Diversification Opportunities
- Retail Investors Boost U.S. Equity Buying, Institutions Slow Stock Selling In July
- The Energy Transition Isn’t Just Electric, It’s Molecular
- June Market Recap: Policy Shifts - Themes Endure
- 2025 Midyear Outlook: How Investors Can Get A Grip On Economic Uncertainty
- U.S. Investor Risk Appetite Returns In July, Yet Bearish Stock Outlook Persists
- 20 oil stocks passing a quality screen as investors wonder what Iran will do next
- Goldman Sachs flags upside risks to energy prices rise as Iran conflict escalates
- Who Will Benefit From Deregulation?
- XLE: Everything You Need To Know About Leading Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:XLE)
- Midyear Equity Outlook: Staying Selective Amid Volatility
- The Rare Earth Rerun
- 3 Areas To Watch In Energy Markets This Summer
- IXC: Energy Is A Play For The Contrarian (Rating Upgrade) (NYSEARCA:IXC)
- Mid-Year Perspectives 2025: Cutting Through The Noise
- BofA clients extend stock buying streak led by private and institutional investors
- Wells Fargo says S&P 500 could retest lows amid growing headwinds
- Institutional, Retail Investors Shed $27B In US Stocks In Early April Sell-Off
Domande Frequenti
Qual è il prezzo delle azioni IXC oggi?
Oggi le azioni iShares Global Energy ETF sono prezzate a 41.80. Viene scambiato all'interno di 41.65 - 41.95, la chiusura di ieri è stata 41.44 e il volume degli scambi ha raggiunto 340. Il grafico dei prezzi in tempo reale di IXC mostra questi aggiornamenti.
Le azioni iShares Global Energy ETF pagano dividendi?
iShares Global Energy ETF è attualmente valutato a 41.80. La politica dei dividendi dipende dall'azienda, mentre gli investitori osservano anche 2.03% e USD. Visualizza il grafico in tempo reale per monitorare i movimenti di IXC.
Come acquistare azioni IXC?
Puoi acquistare azioni iShares Global Energy ETF al prezzo attuale di 41.80. Gli ordini vengono solitamente effettuati in prossimità di 41.80 o 42.10, mentre 340 e 0.36% mostrano l'attività del mercato. Segui oggi stesso gli aggiornamenti di IXC sul grafico in tempo reale.
Come investire in azioni IXC?
Investire in iShares Global Energy ETF implica considerare l'intervallo annuale 33.90 - 43.26 e il prezzo attuale 41.80. Molti confrontano 0.19% e 12.55% prima di effettuare ordini su 41.80 o 42.10. Esplora in tempo reale il grafico dei prezzi di IXC con le variazioni giornaliere.
Quali sono i prezzi più alti delle azioni iShares Global Energy ETF?
Il prezzo massimo di iShares Global Energy ETF nell'ultimo anno è stato 43.26. All'interno di 33.90 - 43.26, il titolo ha subito notevoli fluttuazioni e il confronto con 41.44 aiuta a individuare i livelli di resistenza. Traccia l'andamento di iShares Global Energy ETF utilizzando il grafico in tempo reale.
Quali sono i prezzi più bassi delle azioni iShares Global Energy ETF?
Il prezzo più basso di iShares Global Energy ETF (IXC) nel corso dell'anno è stato 33.90. Confrontandolo con gli attuali 41.80 e 33.90 - 43.26 si evidenziano potenziali punti di ingresso a lungo termine. Guarda IXC muoversi sul grafico in tempo reale per maggiori dettagli.
Quando è avvenuto il frazionamento azionario di IXC?
iShares Global Energy ETF ha attraversato storicamente divisioni azionarie. Questi cambiamenti, dopo le azioni aziendali sono visibili in , 41.44 e 2.03%.
- Chiusura Precedente
- 41.44
- Apertura
- 41.65
- Bid
- 41.80
- Ask
- 42.10
- Minimo
- 41.65
- Massimo
- 41.95
- Volume
- 340
- Variazione giornaliera
- 0.87%
- Variazione Mensile
- 0.19%
- Variazione Semestrale
- 12.55%
- Variazione Annuale
- 2.03%