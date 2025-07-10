시세섹션
통화 / INOV
주식로 돌아가기

INOV: Innovator ETFs Trust Innovator International Developed Power Bu

33.39 USD 0.05 (0.15%)
부문: 금융 베이스: US Dollar 수익 통화: US Dollar

INOV 환율이 오늘 0.15%로 변동했습니다. 당일 이 종목은 저가가 33.39이고 고가는 33.39이었습니다.

Innovator ETFs Trust Innovator International Developed Power Bu 변동을 참고하세요. 실시간 쿼트는 여러분이 시장 변동에 빠르게 대처하는데에 도움이 될 것입니다. 차트 주기를 전환하여 환율의 추세와 변동을 분, 시간, 일, 주 및 월별로 모니터링할 수 있습니다. 이 정보를 사용하여 시장 변화를 예측하고 정보에 입각한 거래 결정을 내리십시오.

전체 화면 채팅
  • M30
  • H1
  • H4
  • D1
  • W1
  • MN

INOV News

자주 묻는 질문

What is INOV stock price today?

Innovator ETFs Trust Innovator International Developed Power Bu stock is priced at 33.39 today. It trades within 33.39 - 33.39, yesterday's close was 33.34, and trading volume reached 1. The live price chart of INOV shows these updates.

Does Innovator ETFs Trust Innovator International Developed Power Bu stock pay dividends?

Innovator ETFs Trust Innovator International Developed Power Bu is currently valued at 33.39. Dividend policy depends on the company, while investors also watch 13.38% and USD. View the chart live to track INOV movements.

How to buy INOV stock?

You can buy Innovator ETFs Trust Innovator International Developed Power Bu shares at the current price of 33.39. Orders are usually placed near 33.39 or 33.69, while 1 and 0.00% show market activity. Follow INOV updates on the live chart today.

How to invest into INOV stock?

Investing in Innovator ETFs Trust Innovator International Developed Power Bu involves considering the yearly range 28.24 - 33.49 and current price 33.39. Many compare 0.15% and 8.34% before placing orders at 33.39 or 33.69. Explore the INOV price chart live with daily changes.

What are Innovator ETFs Trust Innovator International Developed Power Bu stock highest prices?

The highest price of Innovator ETFs Trust Innovator International Developed Power Bu in the past year was 33.49. Within 28.24 - 33.49, the stock fluctuated notably, and comparing with 33.34 helps spot resistance levels. Track Innovator ETFs Trust Innovator International Developed Power Bu performance using the live chart.

What are Innovator ETFs Trust Innovator International Developed Power Bu stock lowest prices?

The lowest price of Innovator ETFs Trust Innovator International Developed Power Bu (INOV) over the year was 28.24. Comparing it with the current 33.39 and 28.24 - 33.49 shows potential long-term entry points. Watch INOV moves on the chart live for more details.

When did INOV stock split?

Innovator ETFs Trust Innovator International Developed Power Bu has gone through stock splits historically. These changes are visible in , 33.34, and 13.38% after corporate actions.

일일 변동 비율
33.39 33.39
년간 변동
28.24 33.49
이전 종가
33.34
시가
33.39
Bid
33.39
Ask
33.69
저가
33.39
고가
33.39
볼륨
1
일일 변동
0.15%
월 변동
0.15%
6개월 변동
8.34%
년간 변동율
13.38%
03 10월, 금요일
10:05
USD
윌리엄스 FOMC 위원 연설
활동
예측값
훑어보기
12:30
USD
실업률
활동
예측값
4.2%
훑어보기
4.3%
12:30
USD
비농장 급여
활동
예측값
84 K
훑어보기
22 K
12:30
USD
참여율
활동
예측값
62.2%
훑어보기
62.3%
12:30
USD
평균 시간당 수익 m/m
활동
예측값
0.4%
훑어보기
0.3%
12:30
USD
평균 시간당 수익 y/y
활동
예측값
3.9%
훑어보기
3.7%
12:30
USD
개인 비농업 급여
활동
예측값
98 K
훑어보기
38 K
12:30
USD
U6 실업률
활동
예측값
7.8%
훑어보기
8.1%
13:45
USD
S&P 글로벌 서비스 PMI
활동
54.2
예측값
56.4
훑어보기
54.5
13:45
USD
S&P 글로벌 합성물 PMI
활동
53.6
예측값
55.0
훑어보기
55.4
14:00
USD
ISM 비제조 PMI
활동
예측값
훑어보기
14:00
USD
ISM 비제조업 고용
활동
예측값
훑어보기
14:00
USD
ISM 비제조업 지급가격
활동
예측값
훑어보기
17:00
USD
베이커 휴즈 US Oil Rig Count
활동
예측값
훑어보기
424
17:00
USD
베이커 휴즈 미국 총 리그 수
활동
예측값
훑어보기
549
17:40
USD
Fed 제퍼슨 연설
활동
예측값
훑어보기
19:30
USD
CFTC 골드 비상업 순포지션
활동
예측값
훑어보기
266.7 K
19:30
USD
CFTC 원유 비상업 순포지션
활동
예측값
훑어보기
103.0 K
19:30
USD
CFTC S&P 500 비상업 순포지션
활동
예측값
훑어보기
-172.5 K
19:30
USD
CFTC 나스닥 100 비상업 순포지션
활동
예측값
훑어보기
23.4 K