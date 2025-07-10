- 개요
- 주식
- 통화
- 암호화폐
- 금속
- 색인
- 원자재
INOV: Innovator ETFs Trust Innovator International Developed Power Bu
INOV 환율이 오늘 0.15%로 변동했습니다. 당일 이 종목은 저가가 33.39이고 고가는 33.39이었습니다.
Innovator ETFs Trust Innovator International Developed Power Bu 변동을 참고하세요. 실시간 쿼트는 여러분이 시장 변동에 빠르게 대처하는데에 도움이 될 것입니다. 차트 주기를 전환하여 환율의 추세와 변동을 분, 시간, 일, 주 및 월별로 모니터링할 수 있습니다. 이 정보를 사용하여 시장 변화를 예측하고 정보에 입각한 거래 결정을 내리십시오.
- M30
- H1
- H4
- D1
- W1
- MN
INOV News
자주 묻는 질문
What is INOV stock price today?
Innovator ETFs Trust Innovator International Developed Power Bu stock is priced at 33.39 today. It trades within 33.39 - 33.39, yesterday's close was 33.34, and trading volume reached 1. The live price chart of INOV shows these updates.
Does Innovator ETFs Trust Innovator International Developed Power Bu stock pay dividends?
Innovator ETFs Trust Innovator International Developed Power Bu is currently valued at 33.39. Dividend policy depends on the company, while investors also watch 13.38% and USD. View the chart live to track INOV movements.
How to buy INOV stock?
You can buy Innovator ETFs Trust Innovator International Developed Power Bu shares at the current price of 33.39. Orders are usually placed near 33.39 or 33.69, while 1 and 0.00% show market activity. Follow INOV updates on the live chart today.
How to invest into INOV stock?
Investing in Innovator ETFs Trust Innovator International Developed Power Bu involves considering the yearly range 28.24 - 33.49 and current price 33.39. Many compare 0.15% and 8.34% before placing orders at 33.39 or 33.69. Explore the INOV price chart live with daily changes.
What are Innovator ETFs Trust Innovator International Developed Power Bu stock highest prices?
The highest price of Innovator ETFs Trust Innovator International Developed Power Bu in the past year was 33.49. Within 28.24 - 33.49, the stock fluctuated notably, and comparing with 33.34 helps spot resistance levels. Track Innovator ETFs Trust Innovator International Developed Power Bu performance using the live chart.
What are Innovator ETFs Trust Innovator International Developed Power Bu stock lowest prices?
The lowest price of Innovator ETFs Trust Innovator International Developed Power Bu (INOV) over the year was 28.24. Comparing it with the current 33.39 and 28.24 - 33.49 shows potential long-term entry points. Watch INOV moves on the chart live for more details.
When did INOV stock split?
Innovator ETFs Trust Innovator International Developed Power Bu has gone through stock splits historically. These changes are visible in , 33.34, and 13.38% after corporate actions.
- 이전 종가
- 33.34
- 시가
- 33.39
- Bid
- 33.39
- Ask
- 33.69
- 저가
- 33.39
- 고가
- 33.39
- 볼륨
- 1
- 일일 변동
- 0.15%
- 월 변동
- 0.15%
- 6개월 변동
- 8.34%
- 년간 변동율
- 13.38%
- 활동
-
- 예측값
- 훑어보기
- 활동
-
- 예측값
- 4.2%
- 훑어보기
- 4.3%
- 활동
-
- 예측값
- 84 K
- 훑어보기
- 22 K
- 활동
-
- 예측값
- 62.2%
- 훑어보기
- 62.3%
- 활동
-
- 예측값
- 0.4%
- 훑어보기
- 0.3%
- 활동
-
- 예측값
- 3.9%
- 훑어보기
- 3.7%
- 활동
-
- 예측값
- 98 K
- 훑어보기
- 38 K
- 활동
-
- 예측값
- 7.8%
- 훑어보기
- 8.1%
- 활동
- 54.2
- 예측값
- 56.4
- 훑어보기
- 54.5
- 활동
- 53.6
- 예측값
- 55.0
- 훑어보기
- 55.4
- 활동
-
- 예측값
- 훑어보기
- 활동
-
- 예측값
- 훑어보기
- 활동
-
- 예측값
- 훑어보기
- 활동
-
- 예측값
- 훑어보기
- 424
- 활동
-
- 예측값
- 훑어보기
- 549
- 활동
-
- 예측값
- 훑어보기
- 활동
-
- 예측값
- 훑어보기
- 266.7 K
- 활동
-
- 예측값
- 훑어보기
- 103.0 K
- 활동
-
- 예측값
- 훑어보기
- -172.5 K
- 활동
-
- 예측값
- 훑어보기
- 23.4 K