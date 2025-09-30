- 개요
GSL-PB: Global Ship Lease Inc Depository Shares Representing 1/100th Pe
GSL-PB 환율이 오늘 -0.73%로 변동했습니다. 당일 이 종목은 저가가 27.05이고 고가는 27.40이었습니다.
Global Ship Lease Inc Depository Shares Representing 1/100th Pe 변동을 참고하세요. 실시간 쿼트는 여러분이 시장 변동에 빠르게 대처하는데에 도움이 될 것입니다. 차트 주기를 전환하여 환율의 추세와 변동을 분, 시간, 일, 주 및 월별로 모니터링할 수 있습니다. 이 정보를 사용하여 시장 변화를 예측하고 정보에 입각한 거래 결정을 내리십시오.
자주 묻는 질문
What is GSL-PB stock price today?
Global Ship Lease Inc Depository Shares Representing 1/100th Pe stock is priced at 27.19 today. It trades within -0.73%, yesterday's close was 27.39, and trading volume reached 19. The live price chart of GSL-PB shows these updates.
Does Global Ship Lease Inc Depository Shares Representing 1/100th Pe stock pay dividends?
Global Ship Lease Inc Depository Shares Representing 1/100th Pe is currently valued at 27.19. Dividend policy depends on the company, while investors also watch 4.38% and USD. View the chart live to track GSL-PB movements.
How to buy GSL-PB stock?
You can buy Global Ship Lease Inc Depository Shares Representing 1/100th Pe shares at the current price of 27.19. Orders are usually placed near 27.19 or 27.49, while 19 and -0.77% show market activity. Follow GSL-PB updates on the live chart today.
How to invest into GSL-PB stock?
Investing in Global Ship Lease Inc Depository Shares Representing 1/100th Pe involves considering the yearly range 25.72 - 27.96 and current price 27.19. Many compare 2.88% and 4.38% before placing orders at 27.19 or 27.49. Explore the GSL-PB price chart live with daily changes.
What are Global Ship Lease, Inc. stock highest prices?
The highest price of Global Ship Lease, Inc. in the past year was 27.96. Within 25.72 - 27.96, the stock fluctuated notably, and comparing with 27.39 helps spot resistance levels. Track Global Ship Lease Inc Depository Shares Representing 1/100th Pe performance using the live chart.
What are Global Ship Lease, Inc. stock lowest prices?
The lowest price of Global Ship Lease, Inc. (GSL-PB) over the year was 25.72. Comparing it with the current 27.19 and 25.72 - 27.96 shows potential long-term entry points. Watch GSL-PB moves on the chart live for more details.
When did GSL-PB stock split?
Global Ship Lease Inc Depository Shares Representing 1/100th Pe has gone through stock splits historically. These changes are visible in , 27.39, and 4.38% after corporate actions.
- 이전 종가
- 27.39
- 시가
- 27.40
- Bid
- 27.19
- Ask
- 27.49
- 저가
- 27.05
- 고가
- 27.40
- 볼륨
- 19
- 일일 변동
- -0.73%
- 월 변동
- 2.88%
- 6개월 변동
- 4.38%
- 년간 변동율
- 4.38%
- 활동
-
- 예측값
- 훑어보기
- 활동
-
- 예측값
- 1.7%
- 훑어보기
- 2.1%
- 활동
-
- 예측값
- -0.4%
- 훑어보기
- 0.0%
- 활동
-
- 예측값
- 45.8
- 훑어보기
- 41.5
- 활동
-
- 예측값
- 7.326 M
- 훑어보기
- 7.181 M
- 활동
-
- 예측값
- 100.7
- 훑어보기
- 97.4