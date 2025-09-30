What is GPMT-PA stock price today? Granite Point Mortgage Trust Inc 7.00% Series A Fixed-to-Floati stock is priced at 20.55 today. It trades within -0.48%, yesterday's close was 20.65, and trading volume reached 10. The live price chart of GPMT-PA shows these updates.

Does Granite Point Mortgage Trust Inc 7.00% Series A Fixed-to-Floati stock pay dividends? Granite Point Mortgage Trust Inc 7.00% Series A Fixed-to-Floati is currently valued at 20.55. Dividend policy depends on the company, while investors also watch 12.42% and USD. View the chart live to track GPMT-PA movements.

How to buy GPMT-PA stock? You can buy Granite Point Mortgage Trust Inc 7.00% Series A Fixed-to-Floati shares at the current price of 20.55. Orders are usually placed near 20.55 or 20.85, while 10 and 0.64% show market activity. Follow GPMT-PA updates on the live chart today.

How to invest into GPMT-PA stock? Investing in Granite Point Mortgage Trust Inc 7.00% Series A Fixed-to-Floati involves considering the yearly range 17.50 - 20.65 and current price 20.55. Many compare 2.34% and 12.42% before placing orders at 20.55 or 20.85. Explore the GPMT-PA price chart live with daily changes.

What are Granite Point Mortgage Trust Inc. stock highest prices? The highest price of Granite Point Mortgage Trust Inc. in the past year was 20.65. Within 17.50 - 20.65, the stock fluctuated notably, and comparing with 20.65 helps spot resistance levels. Track Granite Point Mortgage Trust Inc 7.00% Series A Fixed-to-Floati performance using the live chart.

What are Granite Point Mortgage Trust Inc. stock lowest prices? The lowest price of Granite Point Mortgage Trust Inc. (GPMT-PA) over the year was 17.50. Comparing it with the current 20.55 and 17.50 - 20.65 shows potential long-term entry points. Watch GPMT-PA moves on the chart live for more details.