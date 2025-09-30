- 개요
GNL-PD: Global Net Lease, Inc. 7.50% Series D Cumulative Redeemable Per
GNL-PD 환율이 오늘 0.44%로 변동했습니다. 당일 이 종목은 저가가 24.68이고 고가는 24.85이었습니다.
Global Net Lease, Inc. 7.50% Series D Cumulative Redeemable Per 변동을 참고하세요. 실시간 쿼트는 여러분이 시장 변동에 빠르게 대처하는데에 도움이 될 것입니다. 차트 주기를 전환하여 환율의 추세와 변동을 분, 시간, 일, 주 및 월별로 모니터링할 수 있습니다. 이 정보를 사용하여 시장 변화를 예측하고 정보에 입각한 거래 결정을 내리십시오.
자주 묻는 질문
What is GNL-PD stock price today?
Global Net Lease, Inc. 7.50% Series D Cumulative Redeemable Per stock is priced at 24.84 today. It trades within 0.44%, yesterday's close was 24.73, and trading volume reached 19. The live price chart of GNL-PD shows these updates.
Does Global Net Lease, Inc. 7.50% Series D Cumulative Redeemable Per stock pay dividends?
Global Net Lease, Inc. 7.50% Series D Cumulative Redeemable Per is currently valued at 24.84. Dividend policy depends on the company, while investors also watch 6.93% and USD. View the chart live to track GNL-PD movements.
How to buy GNL-PD stock?
You can buy Global Net Lease, Inc. 7.50% Series D Cumulative Redeemable Per shares at the current price of 24.84. Orders are usually placed near 24.84 or 25.14, while 19 and -0.04% show market activity. Follow GNL-PD updates on the live chart today.
How to invest into GNL-PD stock?
Investing in Global Net Lease, Inc. 7.50% Series D Cumulative Redeemable Per involves considering the yearly range 22.01 - 25.14 and current price 24.84. Many compare 2.52% and 6.93% before placing orders at 24.84 or 25.14. Explore the GNL-PD price chart live with daily changes.
What are Global Net Lease, Inc. stock highest prices?
The highest price of Global Net Lease, Inc. in the past year was 25.14. Within 22.01 - 25.14, the stock fluctuated notably, and comparing with 24.73 helps spot resistance levels. Track Global Net Lease, Inc. 7.50% Series D Cumulative Redeemable Per performance using the live chart.
What are Global Net Lease, Inc. stock lowest prices?
The lowest price of Global Net Lease, Inc. (GNL-PD) over the year was 22.01. Comparing it with the current 24.84 and 22.01 - 25.14 shows potential long-term entry points. Watch GNL-PD moves on the chart live for more details.
When did GNL-PD stock split?
Global Net Lease, Inc. 7.50% Series D Cumulative Redeemable Per has gone through stock splits historically. These changes are visible in , 24.73, and 6.93% after corporate actions.
- 이전 종가
- 24.73
- 시가
- 24.85
- Bid
- 24.84
- Ask
- 25.14
- 저가
- 24.68
- 고가
- 24.85
- 볼륨
- 19
- 일일 변동
- 0.44%
- 월 변동
- 2.52%
- 6개월 변동
- 6.93%
- 년간 변동율
- 6.93%
- 활동
-
- 예측값
- 훑어보기
- 활동
-
- 예측값
- 1.7%
- 훑어보기
- 2.1%
- 활동
-
- 예측값
- -0.4%
- 훑어보기
- 0.0%
- 활동
-
- 예측값
- 45.8
- 훑어보기
- 41.5
- 활동
-
- 예측값
- 7.326 M
- 훑어보기
- 7.181 M
- 활동
-
- 예측값
- 100.7
- 훑어보기
- 97.4