GENVR: Gen Digital Inc.
GENVR 환율이 오늘 1.19%로 변동했습니다. 당일 이 종목은 저가가 7.6550이고 고가는 7.6600이었습니다.
Gen Digital Inc. 변동을 참고하세요. 실시간 쿼트는 여러분이 시장 변동에 빠르게 대처하는데에 도움이 될 것입니다. 차트 주기를 전환하여 환율의 추세와 변동을 분, 시간, 일, 주 및 월별로 모니터링할 수 있습니다. 이 정보를 사용하여 시장 변화를 예측하고 정보에 입각한 거래 결정을 내리십시오.
자주 묻는 질문
What is GENVR stock price today?
Gen Digital Inc. stock is priced at 7.6600 today. It trades within 1.19%, yesterday's close was 7.5700, and trading volume reached 5. The live price chart of GENVR shows these updates.
Does Gen Digital Inc. stock pay dividends?
Gen Digital Inc. is currently valued at 7.6600. Dividend policy depends on the company, while investors also watch 74.09% and USD. View the chart live to track GENVR movements.
How to buy GENVR stock?
You can buy Gen Digital Inc. shares at the current price of 7.6600. Orders are usually placed near 7.6600 or 7.6630, while 5 and 0.07% show market activity. Follow GENVR updates on the live chart today.
How to invest into GENVR stock?
Investing in Gen Digital Inc. involves considering the yearly range 3.9200 - 12.4017 and current price 7.6600. Many compare -17.81% and 74.09% before placing orders at 7.6600 or 7.6630. Explore the GENVR price chart live with daily changes.
What are Gen Digital Inc. stock highest prices?
The highest price of Gen Digital Inc. in the past year was 12.4017. Within 3.9200 - 12.4017, the stock fluctuated notably, and comparing with 7.5700 helps spot resistance levels. Track Gen Digital Inc. performance using the live chart.
What are Gen Digital Inc. stock lowest prices?
The lowest price of Gen Digital Inc. (GENVR) over the year was 3.9200. Comparing it with the current 7.6600 and 3.9200 - 12.4017 shows potential long-term entry points. Watch GENVR moves on the chart live for more details.
When did GENVR stock split?
Gen Digital Inc. has gone through stock splits historically. These changes are visible in , 7.5700, and 74.09% after corporate actions.
- 이전 종가
- 7.5700
- 시가
- 7.6550
- Bid
- 7.6600
- Ask
- 7.6630
- 저가
- 7.6550
- 고가
- 7.6600
- 볼륨
- 5
- 일일 변동
- 1.19%
- 월 변동
- -17.81%
- 6개월 변동
- 74.09%
- 년간 변동율
- 74.09%
- 활동
-
- 예측값
- 훑어보기
- 활동
-
- 예측값
- 1.7%
- 훑어보기
- 2.1%
- 활동
-
- 예측값
- -0.4%
- 훑어보기
- 0.0%
- 활동
-
- 예측값
- 45.8
- 훑어보기
- 41.5
- 활동
-
- 예측값
- 7.326 M
- 훑어보기
- 7.181 M
- 활동
-
- 예측값
- 100.7
- 훑어보기
- 97.4