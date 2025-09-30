- 개요
- 주식
- 통화
- 암호화폐
- 금속
- 색인
- 원자재
GDEVW: GDEV Inc - Warrant
GDEVW 환율이 오늘 22.00%로 변동했습니다. 당일 이 종목은 저가가 0.0250이고 고가는 0.0393이었습니다.
GDEV Inc - Warrant 변동을 참고하세요. 실시간 쿼트는 여러분이 시장 변동에 빠르게 대처하는데에 도움이 될 것입니다. 차트 주기를 전환하여 환율의 추세와 변동을 분, 시간, 일, 주 및 월별로 모니터링할 수 있습니다. 이 정보를 사용하여 시장 변화를 예측하고 정보에 입각한 거래 결정을 내리십시오.
- M5
- M15
- M30
- H1
- H4
- D1
- W1
- MN
자주 묻는 질문
What is GDEVW stock price today?
GDEV Inc - Warrant stock is priced at 0.0366 today. It trades within 22.00%, yesterday's close was 0.0300, and trading volume reached 42. The live price chart of GDEVW shows these updates.
Does GDEV Inc - Warrant stock pay dividends?
GDEV Inc - Warrant is currently valued at 0.0366. Dividend policy depends on the company, while investors also watch -26.80% and USD. View the chart live to track GDEVW movements.
How to buy GDEVW stock?
You can buy GDEV Inc - Warrant shares at the current price of 0.0366. Orders are usually placed near 0.0366 or 0.0396, while 42 and 46.40% show market activity. Follow GDEVW updates on the live chart today.
How to invest into GDEVW stock?
Investing in GDEV Inc - Warrant involves considering the yearly range 0.0053 - 0.0500 and current price 0.0366. Many compare 84.85% and 82.09% before placing orders at 0.0366 or 0.0396. Explore the GDEVW price chart live with daily changes.
What are GDEV Inc. stock highest prices?
The highest price of GDEV Inc. in the past year was 0.0500. Within 0.0053 - 0.0500, the stock fluctuated notably, and comparing with 0.0300 helps spot resistance levels. Track GDEV Inc - Warrant performance using the live chart.
What are GDEV Inc. stock lowest prices?
The lowest price of GDEV Inc. (GDEVW) over the year was 0.0053. Comparing it with the current 0.0366 and 0.0053 - 0.0500 shows potential long-term entry points. Watch GDEVW moves on the chart live for more details.
When did GDEVW stock split?
GDEV Inc - Warrant has gone through stock splits historically. These changes are visible in , 0.0300, and -26.80% after corporate actions.
- 이전 종가
- 0.0300
- 시가
- 0.0250
- Bid
- 0.0366
- Ask
- 0.0396
- 저가
- 0.0250
- 고가
- 0.0393
- 볼륨
- 42
- 일일 변동
- 22.00%
- 월 변동
- 84.85%
- 6개월 변동
- 82.09%
- 년간 변동율
- -26.80%
- 활동
-
- 예측값
- 훑어보기
- 활동
-
- 예측값
- 1.7%
- 훑어보기
- 2.1%
- 활동
-
- 예측값
- -0.4%
- 훑어보기
- 0.0%
- 활동
-
- 예측값
- 45.8
- 훑어보기
- 41.5
- 활동
-
- 예측값
- 7.326 M
- 훑어보기
- 7.181 M
- 활동
-
- 예측값
- 100.7
- 훑어보기
- 97.4