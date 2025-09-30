- 개요
GCTS-WT: GCT Semiconductor Holding, Inc.
GCTS-WT 환율이 오늘 -2.49%로 변동했습니다. 당일 이 종목은 저가가 0.1875이고 고가는 0.2004이었습니다.
GCT Semiconductor Holding, Inc. 변동을 참고하세요. 실시간 쿼트는 여러분이 시장 변동에 빠르게 대처하는데에 도움이 될 것입니다. 차트 주기를 전환하여 환율의 추세와 변동을 분, 시간, 일, 주 및 월별로 모니터링할 수 있습니다. 이 정보를 사용하여 시장 변화를 예측하고 정보에 입각한 거래 결정을 내리십시오.
자주 묻는 질문
What is GCTS-WT stock price today?
GCT Semiconductor Holding, Inc. stock is priced at 0.1999 today. It trades within -2.49%, yesterday's close was 0.2050, and trading volume reached 24. The live price chart of GCTS-WT shows these updates.
Does GCT Semiconductor Holding, Inc. stock pay dividends?
GCT Semiconductor Holding, Inc. is currently valued at 0.1999. Dividend policy depends on the company, while investors also watch 38.34% and USD. View the chart live to track GCTS-WT movements.
How to buy GCTS-WT stock?
You can buy GCT Semiconductor Holding, Inc. shares at the current price of 0.1999. Orders are usually placed near 0.1999 or 0.2029, while 24 and 6.61% show market activity. Follow GCTS-WT updates on the live chart today.
How to invest into GCTS-WT stock?
Investing in GCT Semiconductor Holding, Inc. involves considering the yearly range 0.0241 - 0.3179 and current price 0.1999. Many compare 149.56% and 299.80% before placing orders at 0.1999 or 0.2029. Explore the GCTS-WT price chart live with daily changes.
What are GCT Semiconductor Holding, Inc. stock highest prices?
The highest price of GCT Semiconductor Holding, Inc. in the past year was 0.3179. Within 0.0241 - 0.3179, the stock fluctuated notably, and comparing with 0.2050 helps spot resistance levels. Track GCT Semiconductor Holding, Inc. performance using the live chart.
What are GCT Semiconductor Holding, Inc. stock lowest prices?
The lowest price of GCT Semiconductor Holding, Inc. (GCTS-WT) over the year was 0.0241. Comparing it with the current 0.1999 and 0.0241 - 0.3179 shows potential long-term entry points. Watch GCTS-WT moves on the chart live for more details.
When did GCTS-WT stock split?
GCT Semiconductor Holding, Inc. has gone through stock splits historically. These changes are visible in , 0.2050, and 38.34% after corporate actions.
- 이전 종가
- 0.2050
- 시가
- 0.1875
- Bid
- 0.1999
- Ask
- 0.2029
- 저가
- 0.1875
- 고가
- 0.2004
- 볼륨
- 24
- 일일 변동
- -2.49%
- 월 변동
- 149.56%
- 6개월 변동
- 299.80%
- 년간 변동율
- 38.34%
- 활동
-
- 예측값
- 훑어보기
- 활동
-
- 예측값
- 1.7%
- 훑어보기
- 2.1%
- 활동
-
- 예측값
- -0.4%
- 훑어보기
- 0.0%
- 활동
-
- 예측값
- 45.8
- 훑어보기
- 41.5
- 활동
-
- 예측값
- 7.326 M
- 훑어보기
- 7.181 M
- 활동
-
- 예측값
- 100.7
- 훑어보기
- 97.4