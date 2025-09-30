- 개요
- 주식
- 통화
- 암호화폐
- 금속
- 색인
- 원자재
FRT-PC: Federal Realty Investment Trust Depositary Shares, each represe
FRT-PC 환율이 오늘 -0.47%로 변동했습니다. 당일 이 종목은 저가가 21.40이고 고가는 21.45이었습니다.
Federal Realty Investment Trust Depositary Shares, each represe 변동을 참고하세요. 실시간 쿼트는 여러분이 시장 변동에 빠르게 대처하는데에 도움이 될 것입니다. 차트 주기를 전환하여 환율의 추세와 변동을 분, 시간, 일, 주 및 월별로 모니터링할 수 있습니다. 이 정보를 사용하여 시장 변화를 예측하고 정보에 입각한 거래 결정을 내리십시오.
- M5
- M15
- M30
- H1
- H4
- D1
- W1
- MN
자주 묻는 질문
What is FRT-PC stock price today?
Federal Realty Investment Trust Depositary Shares, each represe stock is priced at 21.40 today. It trades within -0.47%, yesterday's close was 21.50, and trading volume reached 7. The live price chart of FRT-PC shows these updates.
Does Federal Realty Investment Trust Depositary Shares, each represe stock pay dividends?
Federal Realty Investment Trust Depositary Shares, each represe is currently valued at 21.40. Dividend policy depends on the company, while investors also watch 4.80% and USD. View the chart live to track FRT-PC movements.
How to buy FRT-PC stock?
You can buy Federal Realty Investment Trust Depositary Shares, each represe shares at the current price of 21.40. Orders are usually placed near 21.40 or 21.70, while 7 and -0.23% show market activity. Follow FRT-PC updates on the live chart today.
How to invest into FRT-PC stock?
Investing in Federal Realty Investment Trust Depositary Shares, each represe involves considering the yearly range 19.93 - 21.88 and current price 21.40. Many compare 3.13% and 4.80% before placing orders at 21.40 or 21.70. Explore the FRT-PC price chart live with daily changes.
What are FEDERAL REALTY INVESTMENT TRUST stock highest prices?
The highest price of FEDERAL REALTY INVESTMENT TRUST in the past year was 21.88. Within 19.93 - 21.88, the stock fluctuated notably, and comparing with 21.50 helps spot resistance levels. Track Federal Realty Investment Trust Depositary Shares, each represe performance using the live chart.
What are FEDERAL REALTY INVESTMENT TRUST stock lowest prices?
The lowest price of FEDERAL REALTY INVESTMENT TRUST (FRT-PC) over the year was 19.93. Comparing it with the current 21.40 and 19.93 - 21.88 shows potential long-term entry points. Watch FRT-PC moves on the chart live for more details.
When did FRT-PC stock split?
Federal Realty Investment Trust Depositary Shares, each represe has gone through stock splits historically. These changes are visible in , 21.50, and 4.80% after corporate actions.
- 이전 종가
- 21.50
- 시가
- 21.45
- Bid
- 21.40
- Ask
- 21.70
- 저가
- 21.40
- 고가
- 21.45
- 볼륨
- 7
- 일일 변동
- -0.47%
- 월 변동
- 3.13%
- 6개월 변동
- 4.80%
- 년간 변동율
- 4.80%
- 활동
-
- 예측값
- 훑어보기
- 활동
-
- 예측값
- 1.7%
- 훑어보기
- 2.1%
- 활동
-
- 예측값
- -0.4%
- 훑어보기
- 0.0%
- 활동
-
- 예측값
- 45.8
- 훑어보기
- 41.5
- 활동
-
- 예측값
- 7.326 M
- 훑어보기
- 7.181 M
- 활동
-
- 예측값
- 100.7
- 훑어보기
- 97.4