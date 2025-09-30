- 개요
FGIWW: FGI Industries Ltd - warrant
FGIWW 환율이 오늘 12.28%로 변동했습니다. 당일 이 종목은 저가가 0.0704이고 고가는 0.0704이었습니다.
FGI Industries Ltd - warrant 변동을 참고하세요. 실시간 쿼트는 여러분이 시장 변동에 빠르게 대처하는데에 도움이 될 것입니다. 차트 주기를 전환하여 환율의 추세와 변동을 분, 시간, 일, 주 및 월별로 모니터링할 수 있습니다. 이 정보를 사용하여 시장 변화를 예측하고 정보에 입각한 거래 결정을 내리십시오.
자주 묻는 질문
What is FGIWW stock price today?
FGI Industries Ltd - warrant stock is priced at 0.0704 today. It trades within 12.28%, yesterday's close was 0.0627, and trading volume reached 1. The live price chart of FGIWW shows these updates.
Does FGI Industries Ltd - warrant stock pay dividends?
FGI Industries Ltd - warrant is currently valued at 0.0704. Dividend policy depends on the company, while investors also watch -30.64% and USD. View the chart live to track FGIWW movements.
How to buy FGIWW stock?
You can buy FGI Industries Ltd - warrant shares at the current price of 0.0704. Orders are usually placed near 0.0704 or 0.0734, while 1 and 0.00% show market activity. Follow FGIWW updates on the live chart today.
How to invest into FGIWW stock?
Investing in FGI Industries Ltd - warrant involves considering the yearly range 0.0256 - 0.2772 and current price 0.0704. Many compare -64.80% and 0.57% before placing orders at 0.0704 or 0.0734. Explore the FGIWW price chart live with daily changes.
What are FGI Industries Ltd. stock highest prices?
The highest price of FGI Industries Ltd. in the past year was 0.2772. Within 0.0256 - 0.2772, the stock fluctuated notably, and comparing with 0.0627 helps spot resistance levels. Track FGI Industries Ltd - warrant performance using the live chart.
What are FGI Industries Ltd. stock lowest prices?
The lowest price of FGI Industries Ltd. (FGIWW) over the year was 0.0256. Comparing it with the current 0.0704 and 0.0256 - 0.2772 shows potential long-term entry points. Watch FGIWW moves on the chart live for more details.
When did FGIWW stock split?
FGI Industries Ltd - warrant has gone through stock splits historically. These changes are visible in , 0.0627, and -30.64% after corporate actions.
- 이전 종가
- 0.0627
- 시가
- 0.0704
- Bid
- 0.0704
- Ask
- 0.0734
- 저가
- 0.0704
- 고가
- 0.0704
- 볼륨
- 1
- 일일 변동
- 12.28%
- 월 변동
- -64.80%
- 6개월 변동
- 0.57%
- 년간 변동율
- -30.64%
- 활동
-
- 예측값
- 훑어보기
- 활동
-
- 예측값
- 1.7%
- 훑어보기
- 2.1%
- 활동
-
- 예측값
- -0.4%
- 훑어보기
- 0.0%
- 활동
-
- 예측값
- 45.8
- 훑어보기
- 41.5
- 활동
-
- 예측값
- 7.326 M
- 훑어보기
- 7.181 M
- 활동
-
- 예측값
- 100.7
- 훑어보기
- 97.4