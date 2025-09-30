- 개요
EUDAW: Euda Health Holdings Limited - Warrant
EUDAW 환율이 오늘 -12.48%로 변동했습니다. 당일 이 종목은 저가가 0.0940이고 고가는 0.1060이었습니다.
Euda Health Holdings Limited - Warrant 변동을 참고하세요. 실시간 쿼트는 여러분이 시장 변동에 빠르게 대처하는데에 도움이 될 것입니다. 차트 주기를 전환하여 환율의 추세와 변동을 분, 시간, 일, 주 및 월별로 모니터링할 수 있습니다. 이 정보를 사용하여 시장 변화를 예측하고 정보에 입각한 거래 결정을 내리십시오.
- H1
- H4
- D1
- W1
- MN
자주 묻는 질문
What is EUDAW stock price today?
Euda Health Holdings Limited - Warrant stock is priced at 0.0940 today. It trades within -12.48%, yesterday's close was 0.1074, and trading volume reached 4. The live price chart of EUDAW shows these updates.
Does Euda Health Holdings Limited - Warrant stock pay dividends?
Euda Health Holdings Limited - Warrant is currently valued at 0.0940. Dividend policy depends on the company, while investors also watch -12.64% and USD. View the chart live to track EUDAW movements.
How to buy EUDAW stock?
You can buy Euda Health Holdings Limited - Warrant shares at the current price of 0.0940. Orders are usually placed near 0.0940 or 0.0970, while 4 and -6.00% show market activity. Follow EUDAW updates on the live chart today.
How to invest into EUDAW stock?
Investing in Euda Health Holdings Limited - Warrant involves considering the yearly range 0.0700 - 0.3770 and current price 0.0940. Many compare -6.00% and -30.27% before placing orders at 0.0940 or 0.0970. Explore the EUDAW price chart live with daily changes.
What are EUDA Health Holdings Ltd stock highest prices?
The highest price of EUDA Health Holdings Ltd in the past year was 0.3770. Within 0.0700 - 0.3770, the stock fluctuated notably, and comparing with 0.1074 helps spot resistance levels. Track Euda Health Holdings Limited - Warrant performance using the live chart.
What are EUDA Health Holdings Ltd stock lowest prices?
The lowest price of EUDA Health Holdings Ltd (EUDAW) over the year was 0.0700. Comparing it with the current 0.0940 and 0.0700 - 0.3770 shows potential long-term entry points. Watch EUDAW moves on the chart live for more details.
When did EUDAW stock split?
Euda Health Holdings Limited - Warrant has gone through stock splits historically. These changes are visible in , 0.1074, and -12.64% after corporate actions.
- 이전 종가
- 0.1074
- 시가
- 0.1000
- Bid
- 0.0940
- Ask
- 0.0970
- 저가
- 0.0940
- 고가
- 0.1060
- 볼륨
- 4
- 일일 변동
- -12.48%
- 월 변동
- -6.00%
- 6개월 변동
- -30.27%
- 년간 변동율
- -12.64%
- 활동
-
- 예측값
- 훑어보기
- 활동
-
- 예측값
- 1.7%
- 훑어보기
- 2.1%
- 활동
-
- 예측값
- -0.4%
- 훑어보기
- 0.0%
- 활동
-
- 예측값
- 45.8
- 훑어보기
- 41.5
- 활동
-
- 예측값
- 7.326 M
- 훑어보기
- 7.181 M
- 활동
-
- 예측값
- 100.7
- 훑어보기
- 97.4