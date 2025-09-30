What is DUG stock price today? ProShares UltraShort Energy stock is priced at 32.61 today. It trades within 3.66%, yesterday's close was 31.46, and trading volume reached 99. The live price chart of DUG shows these updates.

Does ProShares UltraShort Energy stock pay dividends? ProShares UltraShort Energy is currently valued at 32.61. Dividend policy depends on the company, while investors also watch 219.71% and USD. View the chart live to track DUG movements.

How to buy DUG stock? You can buy ProShares UltraShort Energy shares at the current price of 32.61. Orders are usually placed near 32.61 or 32.91, while 99 and 2.19% show market activity. Follow DUG updates on the live chart today.

How to invest into DUG stock? Investing in ProShares UltraShort Energy involves considering the yearly range 8.69 - 51.03 and current price 32.61. Many compare -2.60% and -4.31% before placing orders at 32.61 or 32.91. Explore the DUG price chart live with daily changes.

What are ProShares UltraShort Energy stock highest prices? The highest price of ProShares UltraShort Energy in the past year was 51.03. Within 8.69 - 51.03, the stock fluctuated notably, and comparing with 31.46 helps spot resistance levels. Track ProShares UltraShort Energy performance using the live chart.

What are ProShares UltraShort Energy stock lowest prices? The lowest price of ProShares UltraShort Energy (DUG) over the year was 8.69. Comparing it with the current 32.61 and 8.69 - 51.03 shows potential long-term entry points. Watch DUG moves on the chart live for more details.