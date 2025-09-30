- 개요
DFVE: DoubleLine ETF Trust DoubleLine Fortune 500 Equal Weight ETF
DFVE 환율이 오늘 0.00%로 변동했습니다. 당일 이 종목은 저가가 31.25이고 고가는 31.34이었습니다.
DoubleLine ETF Trust DoubleLine Fortune 500 Equal Weight ETF 변동을 참고하세요. 실시간 쿼트는 여러분이 시장 변동에 빠르게 대처하는데에 도움이 될 것입니다. 차트 주기를 전환하여 환율의 추세와 변동을 분, 시간, 일, 주 및 월별로 모니터링할 수 있습니다. 이 정보를 사용하여 시장 변화를 예측하고 정보에 입각한 거래 결정을 내리십시오.
자주 묻는 질문
What is DFVE stock price today?
DoubleLine ETF Trust DoubleLine Fortune 500 Equal Weight ETF stock is priced at 31.34 today. It trades within 0.00%, yesterday's close was 31.34, and trading volume reached 11. The live price chart of DFVE shows these updates.
Does DoubleLine ETF Trust DoubleLine Fortune 500 Equal Weight ETF stock pay dividends?
DoubleLine ETF Trust DoubleLine Fortune 500 Equal Weight ETF is currently valued at 31.34. Dividend policy depends on the company, while investors also watch 9.01% and USD. View the chart live to track DFVE movements.
How to buy DFVE stock?
You can buy DoubleLine ETF Trust DoubleLine Fortune 500 Equal Weight ETF shares at the current price of 31.34. Orders are usually placed near 31.34 or 31.64, while 11 and 0.16% show market activity. Follow DFVE updates on the live chart today.
How to invest into DFVE stock?
Investing in DoubleLine ETF Trust DoubleLine Fortune 500 Equal Weight ETF involves considering the yearly range 24.25 - 31.57 and current price 31.34. Many compare 1.85% and 12.90% before placing orders at 31.34 or 31.64. Explore the DFVE price chart live with daily changes.
What are DoubleLine Fortune 500 Equal Weight ETF stock highest prices?
The highest price of DoubleLine Fortune 500 Equal Weight ETF in the past year was 31.57. Within 24.25 - 31.57, the stock fluctuated notably, and comparing with 31.34 helps spot resistance levels. Track DoubleLine ETF Trust DoubleLine Fortune 500 Equal Weight ETF performance using the live chart.
What are DoubleLine Fortune 500 Equal Weight ETF stock lowest prices?
The lowest price of DoubleLine Fortune 500 Equal Weight ETF (DFVE) over the year was 24.25. Comparing it with the current 31.34 and 24.25 - 31.57 shows potential long-term entry points. Watch DFVE moves on the chart live for more details.
When did DFVE stock split?
DoubleLine ETF Trust DoubleLine Fortune 500 Equal Weight ETF has gone through stock splits historically. These changes are visible in , 31.34, and 9.01% after corporate actions.
- 이전 종가
- 31.34
- 시가
- 31.29
- Bid
- 31.34
- Ask
- 31.64
- 저가
- 31.25
- 고가
- 31.34
- 볼륨
- 11
- 일일 변동
- 0.00%
- 월 변동
- 1.85%
- 6개월 변동
- 12.90%
- 년간 변동율
- 9.01%
- 활동
-
- 예측값
- 훑어보기
- 활동
- 1.8%
- 예측값
- 1.7%
- 훑어보기
- 2.1%
- 활동
- -0.3%
- 예측값
- -0.4%
- 훑어보기
- 0.0%
- 활동
-
- 예측값
- 45.8
- 훑어보기
- 41.5
- 활동
-
- 예측값
- 7.326 M
- 훑어보기
- 7.181 M
- 활동
- 94.2
- 예측값
- 100.7
- 훑어보기
- 97.8