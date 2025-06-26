- 개요
- 주식
- 통화
- 암호화폐
- 금속
- 색인
- 원자재
DFAT: Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF
DFAT 환율이 오늘 -0.56%로 변동했습니다. 당일 이 종목은 저가가 57.97이고 고가는 58.75이었습니다.
Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF 변동을 참고하세요. 실시간 쿼트는 여러분이 시장 변동에 빠르게 대처하는데에 도움이 될 것입니다. 차트 주기를 전환하여 환율의 추세와 변동을 분, 시간, 일, 주 및 월별로 모니터링할 수 있습니다. 이 정보를 사용하여 시장 변화를 예측하고 정보에 입각한 거래 결정을 내리십시오.
- M15
- M30
- H1
- H4
- D1
- W1
- MN
DFAT News
자주 묻는 질문
What is DFAT stock price today?
Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF stock is priced at 58.20 today. It trades within -0.56%, yesterday's close was 58.53, and trading volume reached 458. The live price chart of DFAT shows these updates.
Does Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF stock pay dividends?
Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF is currently valued at 58.20. Dividend policy depends on the company, while investors also watch 5.43% and USD. View the chart live to track DFAT movements.
How to buy DFAT stock?
You can buy Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF shares at the current price of 58.20. Orders are usually placed near 58.20 or 58.50, while 458 and -0.94% show market activity. Follow DFAT updates on the live chart today.
How to invest into DFAT stock?
Investing in Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF involves considering the yearly range 44.01 - 61.75 and current price 58.20. Many compare 0.17% and 13.38% before placing orders at 58.20 or 58.50. Explore the DFAT price chart live with daily changes.
What are Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF stock highest prices?
The highest price of Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF in the past year was 61.75. Within 44.01 - 61.75, the stock fluctuated notably, and comparing with 58.53 helps spot resistance levels. Track Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF performance using the live chart.
What are Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF stock lowest prices?
The lowest price of Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF (DFAT) over the year was 44.01. Comparing it with the current 58.20 and 44.01 - 61.75 shows potential long-term entry points. Watch DFAT moves on the chart live for more details.
When did DFAT stock split?
Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF has gone through stock splits historically. These changes are visible in , 58.53, and 5.43% after corporate actions.
- 이전 종가
- 58.53
- 시가
- 58.75
- Bid
- 58.20
- Ask
- 58.50
- 저가
- 57.97
- 고가
- 58.75
- 볼륨
- 458
- 일일 변동
- -0.56%
- 월 변동
- 0.17%
- 6개월 변동
- 13.38%
- 년간 변동율
- 5.43%
- 활동
-
- 예측값
- 훑어보기
- 활동
- 1.8%
- 예측값
- 1.7%
- 훑어보기
- 2.1%
- 활동
- -0.3%
- 예측값
- -0.4%
- 훑어보기
- 0.0%
- 활동
-
- 예측값
- 45.8
- 훑어보기
- 41.5
- 활동
-
- 예측값
- 7.326 M
- 훑어보기
- 7.181 M
- 활동
- 94.2
- 예측값
- 100.7
- 훑어보기
- 97.8