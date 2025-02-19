- 개요
DFAI: Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF
DFAI 환율이 오늘 0.36%로 변동했습니다. 당일 이 종목은 저가가 36.13이고 고가는 36.23이었습니다.
Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF 변동을 참고하세요. 실시간 쿼트는 여러분이 시장 변동에 빠르게 대처하는데에 도움이 될 것입니다. 차트 주기를 전환하여 환율의 추세와 변동을 분, 시간, 일, 주 및 월별로 모니터링할 수 있습니다. 이 정보를 사용하여 시장 변화를 예측하고 정보에 입각한 거래 결정을 내리십시오.
자주 묻는 질문
What is DFAI stock price today?
Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF stock is priced at 36.20 today. It trades within 0.36%, yesterday's close was 36.07, and trading volume reached 1065. The live price chart of DFAI shows these updates.
Does Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF stock pay dividends?
Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF is currently valued at 36.20. Dividend policy depends on the company, while investors also watch 13.94% and USD. View the chart live to track DFAI movements.
How to buy DFAI stock?
You can buy Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF shares at the current price of 36.20. Orders are usually placed near 36.20 or 36.50, while 1065 and 0.03% show market activity. Follow DFAI updates on the live chart today.
How to invest into DFAI stock?
Investing in Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF involves considering the yearly range 27.66 - 36.64 and current price 36.20. Many compare 3.08% and 16.17% before placing orders at 36.20 or 36.50. Explore the DFAI price chart live with daily changes.
What are Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF stock highest prices?
The highest price of Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF in the past year was 36.64. Within 27.66 - 36.64, the stock fluctuated notably, and comparing with 36.07 helps spot resistance levels. Track Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF performance using the live chart.
What are Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF stock lowest prices?
The lowest price of Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF (DFAI) over the year was 27.66. Comparing it with the current 36.20 and 27.66 - 36.64 shows potential long-term entry points. Watch DFAI moves on the chart live for more details.
When did DFAI stock split?
Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF has gone through stock splits historically. These changes are visible in , 36.07, and 13.94% after corporate actions.
- 이전 종가
- 36.07
- 시가
- 36.19
- Bid
- 36.20
- Ask
- 36.50
- 저가
- 36.13
- 고가
- 36.23
- 볼륨
- 1.065 K
- 일일 변동
- 0.36%
- 월 변동
- 3.08%
- 6개월 변동
- 16.17%
- 년간 변동율
- 13.94%
- 활동
-
- 예측값
- 훑어보기
- 활동
- 1.8%
- 예측값
- 1.7%
- 훑어보기
- 2.1%
- 활동
- -0.3%
- 예측값
- -0.4%
- 훑어보기
- 0.0%
- 활동
-
- 예측값
- 45.8
- 훑어보기
- 41.5
- 활동
-
- 예측값
- 7.326 M
- 훑어보기
- 7.181 M
- 활동
- 94.2
- 예측값
- 100.7
- 훑어보기
- 97.8