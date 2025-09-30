- 개요
- 주식
- 통화
- 암호화폐
- 금속
- 색인
- 원자재
CVAR: ETF Opportunities Trust Cultivar ETF
CVAR 환율이 오늘 -0.46%로 변동했습니다. 당일 이 종목은 저가가 27.85이고 고가는 27.92이었습니다.
ETF Opportunities Trust Cultivar ETF 변동을 참고하세요. 실시간 쿼트는 여러분이 시장 변동에 빠르게 대처하는데에 도움이 될 것입니다. 차트 주기를 전환하여 환율의 추세와 변동을 분, 시간, 일, 주 및 월별로 모니터링할 수 있습니다. 이 정보를 사용하여 시장 변화를 예측하고 정보에 입각한 거래 결정을 내리십시오.
- M5
- M15
- H4
- D1
- W1
- MN
자주 묻는 질문
What is CVAR stock price today?
ETF Opportunities Trust Cultivar ETF stock is priced at 27.92 today. It trades within -0.46%, yesterday's close was 28.05, and trading volume reached 10. The live price chart of CVAR shows these updates.
Does ETF Opportunities Trust Cultivar ETF stock pay dividends?
ETF Opportunities Trust Cultivar ETF is currently valued at 27.92. Dividend policy depends on the company, while investors also watch 4.73% and USD. View the chart live to track CVAR movements.
How to buy CVAR stock?
You can buy ETF Opportunities Trust Cultivar ETF shares at the current price of 27.92. Orders are usually placed near 27.92 or 28.22, while 10 and 0.25% show market activity. Follow CVAR updates on the live chart today.
How to invest into CVAR stock?
Investing in ETF Opportunities Trust Cultivar ETF involves considering the yearly range 24.06 - 28.05 and current price 27.92. Many compare 1.64% and 10.23% before placing orders at 27.92 or 28.22. Explore the CVAR price chart live with daily changes.
What are Cultivar ETF stock highest prices?
The highest price of Cultivar ETF in the past year was 28.05. Within 24.06 - 28.05, the stock fluctuated notably, and comparing with 28.05 helps spot resistance levels. Track ETF Opportunities Trust Cultivar ETF performance using the live chart.
What are Cultivar ETF stock lowest prices?
The lowest price of Cultivar ETF (CVAR) over the year was 24.06. Comparing it with the current 27.92 and 24.06 - 28.05 shows potential long-term entry points. Watch CVAR moves on the chart live for more details.
When did CVAR stock split?
ETF Opportunities Trust Cultivar ETF has gone through stock splits historically. These changes are visible in , 28.05, and 4.73% after corporate actions.
- 이전 종가
- 28.05
- 시가
- 27.85
- Bid
- 27.92
- Ask
- 28.22
- 저가
- 27.85
- 고가
- 27.92
- 볼륨
- 10
- 일일 변동
- -0.46%
- 월 변동
- 1.64%
- 6개월 변동
- 10.23%
- 년간 변동율
- 4.73%
- 활동
-
- 예측값
- 훑어보기
- 활동
- 1.8%
- 예측값
- 1.7%
- 훑어보기
- 2.1%
- 활동
- -0.3%
- 예측값
- -0.4%
- 훑어보기
- 0.0%
- 활동
-
- 예측값
- 45.8
- 훑어보기
- 41.5
- 활동
-
- 예측값
- 7.326 M
- 훑어보기
- 7.181 M
- 활동
- 94.2
- 예측값
- 100.7
- 훑어보기
- 97.8