CRPT: First Trust SkyBridge Crypto Industry and Digital Economy ETF
CRPT 환율이 오늘 6.28%로 변동했습니다. 당일 이 종목은 저가가 21.00이고 고가는 22.09이었습니다.
First Trust SkyBridge Crypto Industry and Digital Economy ETF 변동을 참고하세요. 실시간 쿼트는 여러분이 시장 변동에 빠르게 대처하는데에 도움이 될 것입니다. 차트 주기를 전환하여 환율의 추세와 변동을 분, 시간, 일, 주 및 월별로 모니터링할 수 있습니다. 이 정보를 사용하여 시장 변화를 예측하고 정보에 입각한 거래 결정을 내리십시오.
- M5
- M15
- M30
- H1
- H4
- D1
- W1
- MN
CRPT News
자주 묻는 질문
What is CRPT stock price today?
First Trust SkyBridge Crypto Industry and Digital Economy ETF stock is priced at 22.01 today. It trades within 6.28%, yesterday's close was 20.71, and trading volume reached 107. The live price chart of CRPT shows these updates.
Does First Trust SkyBridge Crypto Industry and Digital Economy ETF stock pay dividends?
First Trust SkyBridge Crypto Industry and Digital Economy ETF is currently valued at 22.01. Dividend policy depends on the company, while investors also watch 80.11% and USD. View the chart live to track CRPT movements.
How to buy CRPT stock?
You can buy First Trust SkyBridge Crypto Industry and Digital Economy ETF shares at the current price of 22.01. Orders are usually placed near 22.01 or 22.31, while 107 and 4.61% show market activity. Follow CRPT updates on the live chart today.
How to invest into CRPT stock?
Investing in First Trust SkyBridge Crypto Industry and Digital Economy ETF involves considering the yearly range 10.60 - 25.90 and current price 22.01. Many compare 6.74% and 78.22% before placing orders at 22.01 or 22.31. Explore the CRPT price chart live with daily changes.
What are First Trust SkyBridge Crypto Industry and Digital Economy ETF stock highest prices?
The highest price of First Trust SkyBridge Crypto Industry and Digital Economy ETF in the past year was 25.90. Within 10.60 - 25.90, the stock fluctuated notably, and comparing with 20.71 helps spot resistance levels. Track First Trust SkyBridge Crypto Industry and Digital Economy ETF performance using the live chart.
What are First Trust SkyBridge Crypto Industry and Digital Economy ETF stock lowest prices?
The lowest price of First Trust SkyBridge Crypto Industry and Digital Economy ETF (CRPT) over the year was 10.60. Comparing it with the current 22.01 and 10.60 - 25.90 shows potential long-term entry points. Watch CRPT moves on the chart live for more details.
When did CRPT stock split?
First Trust SkyBridge Crypto Industry and Digital Economy ETF has gone through stock splits historically. These changes are visible in , 20.71, and 80.11% after corporate actions.
- 이전 종가
- 20.71
- 시가
- 21.04
- Bid
- 22.01
- Ask
- 22.31
- 저가
- 21.00
- 고가
- 22.09
- 볼륨
- 107
- 일일 변동
- 6.28%
- 월 변동
- 6.74%
- 6개월 변동
- 78.22%
- 년간 변동율
- 80.11%
- 활동
- 예측값
- 훑어보기
- 활동
- 1.8%
- 예측값
- 1.7%
- 훑어보기
- 2.1%
- 활동
- -0.3%
- 예측값
- -0.4%
- 훑어보기
- 0.0%
- 활동
- 예측값
- 45.8
- 훑어보기
- 41.5
- 활동
- 예측값
- 7.326 M
- 훑어보기
- 7.181 M
- 활동
- 94.2
- 예측값
- 100.7
- 훑어보기
- 97.8