COLAU: Columbus Acquisition Corp
COLAU 환율이 오늘 -0.20%로 변동했습니다. 당일 이 종목은 저가가 10.1600이고 고가는 10.1600이었습니다.
Columbus Acquisition Corp 변동을 참고하세요. 실시간 쿼트는 여러분이 시장 변동에 빠르게 대처하는데에 도움이 될 것입니다. 차트 주기를 전환하여 환율의 추세와 변동을 분, 시간, 일, 주 및 월별로 모니터링할 수 있습니다. 이 정보를 사용하여 시장 변화를 예측하고 정보에 입각한 거래 결정을 내리십시오.
- D1
- W1
- MN
자주 묻는 질문
What is COLAU stock price today?
Columbus Acquisition Corp stock is priced at 10.1600 today. It trades within -0.20%, yesterday's close was 10.1800, and trading volume reached 2. The live price chart of COLAU shows these updates.
Does Columbus Acquisition Corp stock pay dividends?
Columbus Acquisition Corp is currently valued at 10.1600. Dividend policy depends on the company, while investors also watch 1.40% and USD. View the chart live to track COLAU movements.
How to buy COLAU stock?
You can buy Columbus Acquisition Corp shares at the current price of 10.1600. Orders are usually placed near 10.1600 or 10.1630, while 2 and 0.00% show market activity. Follow COLAU updates on the live chart today.
How to invest into COLAU stock?
Investing in Columbus Acquisition Corp involves considering the yearly range 10.0100 - 10.4700 and current price 10.1600. Many compare -2.96% and 1.40% before placing orders at 10.1600 or 10.1630. Explore the COLAU price chart live with daily changes.
What are Columbus Acquisition Corp stock highest prices?
The highest price of Columbus Acquisition Corp in the past year was 10.4700. Within 10.0100 - 10.4700, the stock fluctuated notably, and comparing with 10.1800 helps spot resistance levels. Track Columbus Acquisition Corp performance using the live chart.
What are Columbus Acquisition Corp stock lowest prices?
The lowest price of Columbus Acquisition Corp (COLAU) over the year was 10.0100. Comparing it with the current 10.1600 and 10.0100 - 10.4700 shows potential long-term entry points. Watch COLAU moves on the chart live for more details.
When did COLAU stock split?
Columbus Acquisition Corp has gone through stock splits historically. These changes are visible in , 10.1800, and 1.40% after corporate actions.
- 이전 종가
- 10.1800
- 시가
- 10.1600
- Bid
- 10.1600
- Ask
- 10.1630
- 저가
- 10.1600
- 고가
- 10.1600
- 볼륨
- 2
- 일일 변동
- -0.20%
- 월 변동
- -2.96%
- 6개월 변동
- 1.40%
- 년간 변동율
- 1.40%
- 활동
-
- 예측값
- 훑어보기
- 활동
-
- 예측값
- 1.7%
- 훑어보기
- 2.1%
- 활동
-
- 예측값
- -0.4%
- 훑어보기
- 0.0%
- 활동
-
- 예측값
- 45.8
- 훑어보기
- 41.5
- 활동
-
- 예측값
- 7.326 M
- 훑어보기
- 7.181 M
- 활동
-
- 예측값
- 100.7
- 훑어보기
- 97.4