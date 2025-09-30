- 개요
BWEB: Bitwise Funds Trust Bitwise Web3 ETF
BWEB 환율이 오늘 -4.88%로 변동했습니다. 당일 이 종목은 저가가 78.50이고 고가는 79.78이었습니다.
Bitwise Funds Trust Bitwise Web3 ETF 변동을 참고하세요. 실시간 쿼트는 여러분이 시장 변동에 빠르게 대처하는데에 도움이 될 것입니다. 차트 주기를 전환하여 환율의 추세와 변동을 분, 시간, 일, 주 및 월별로 모니터링할 수 있습니다. 이 정보를 사용하여 시장 변화를 예측하고 정보에 입각한 거래 결정을 내리십시오.
자주 묻는 질문
What is BWEB stock price today?
Bitwise Funds Trust Bitwise Web3 ETF stock is priced at 78.50 today. It trades within -4.88%, yesterday's close was 82.53, and trading volume reached 3. The live price chart of BWEB shows these updates.
Does Bitwise Funds Trust Bitwise Web3 ETF stock pay dividends?
Bitwise Funds Trust Bitwise Web3 ETF is currently valued at 78.50. Dividend policy depends on the company, while investors also watch 71.29% and USD. View the chart live to track BWEB movements.
How to buy BWEB stock?
You can buy Bitwise Funds Trust Bitwise Web3 ETF shares at the current price of 78.50. Orders are usually placed near 78.50 or 78.80, while 3 and -1.60% show market activity. Follow BWEB updates on the live chart today.
How to invest into BWEB stock?
Investing in Bitwise Funds Trust Bitwise Web3 ETF involves considering the yearly range 45.12 - 84.00 and current price 78.50. Many compare 7.23% and 57.50% before placing orders at 78.50 or 78.80. Explore the BWEB price chart live with daily changes.
What are Bitwise Funds Trust Bitwise Web3 ETF stock highest prices?
The highest price of Bitwise Funds Trust Bitwise Web3 ETF in the past year was 84.00. Within 45.12 - 84.00, the stock fluctuated notably, and comparing with 82.53 helps spot resistance levels. Track Bitwise Funds Trust Bitwise Web3 ETF performance using the live chart.
What are Bitwise Funds Trust Bitwise Web3 ETF stock lowest prices?
The lowest price of Bitwise Funds Trust Bitwise Web3 ETF (BWEB) over the year was 45.12. Comparing it with the current 78.50 and 45.12 - 84.00 shows potential long-term entry points. Watch BWEB moves on the chart live for more details.
When did BWEB stock split?
Bitwise Funds Trust Bitwise Web3 ETF has gone through stock splits historically. These changes are visible in , 82.53, and 71.29% after corporate actions.
