BOWNR: Bowen Acquisition Corp - Rights
BOWNR 환율이 오늘 -2.64%로 변동했습니다. 당일 이 종목은 저가가 0.2212이고 고가는 0.2404이었습니다.
Bowen Acquisition Corp - Rights 변동을 참고하세요. 실시간 쿼트는 여러분이 시장 변동에 빠르게 대처하는데에 도움이 될 것입니다. 차트 주기를 전환하여 환율의 추세와 변동을 분, 시간, 일, 주 및 월별로 모니터링할 수 있습니다. 이 정보를 사용하여 시장 변화를 예측하고 정보에 입각한 거래 결정을 내리십시오.
- M15
- D1
- W1
- MN
자주 묻는 질문
What is BOWNR stock price today?
Bowen Acquisition Corp - Rights stock is priced at 0.2212 today. It trades within -2.64%, yesterday's close was 0.2272, and trading volume reached 7. The live price chart of BOWNR shows these updates.
Does Bowen Acquisition Corp - Rights stock pay dividends?
Bowen Acquisition Corp - Rights is currently valued at 0.2212. Dividend policy depends on the company, while investors also watch 84.18% and USD. View the chart live to track BOWNR movements.
How to buy BOWNR stock?
You can buy Bowen Acquisition Corp - Rights shares at the current price of 0.2212. Orders are usually placed near 0.2212 or 0.2242, while 7 and -6.07% show market activity. Follow BOWNR updates on the live chart today.
How to invest into BOWNR stock?
Investing in Bowen Acquisition Corp - Rights involves considering the yearly range 0.0910 - 0.4800 and current price 0.2212. Many compare 23.30% and 4.05% before placing orders at 0.2212 or 0.2242. Explore the BOWNR price chart live with daily changes.
What are Bowen Acquisition Corp stock highest prices?
The highest price of Bowen Acquisition Corp in the past year was 0.4800. Within 0.0910 - 0.4800, the stock fluctuated notably, and comparing with 0.2272 helps spot resistance levels. Track Bowen Acquisition Corp - Rights performance using the live chart.
What are Bowen Acquisition Corp stock lowest prices?
The lowest price of Bowen Acquisition Corp (BOWNR) over the year was 0.0910. Comparing it with the current 0.2212 and 0.0910 - 0.4800 shows potential long-term entry points. Watch BOWNR moves on the chart live for more details.
When did BOWNR stock split?
Bowen Acquisition Corp - Rights has gone through stock splits historically. These changes are visible in , 0.2272, and 84.18% after corporate actions.
- 이전 종가
- 0.2272
- 시가
- 0.2355
- Bid
- 0.2212
- Ask
- 0.2242
- 저가
- 0.2212
- 고가
- 0.2404
- 볼륨
- 7
- 일일 변동
- -2.64%
- 월 변동
- 23.30%
- 6개월 변동
- 4.05%
- 년간 변동율
- 84.18%
- 활동
-
- 예측값
- 훑어보기
- 활동
-
- 예측값
- 1.7%
- 훑어보기
- 2.1%
- 활동
-
- 예측값
- -0.4%
- 훑어보기
- 0.0%
- 활동
-
- 예측값
- 45.8
- 훑어보기
- 41.5
- 활동
-
- 예측값
- 7.326 M
- 훑어보기
- 7.181 M
- 활동
-
- 예측값
- 100.7
- 훑어보기
- 97.4