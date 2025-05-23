- 개요
BNDI: NEOS ETF Trust NEOS Enhanced Income Aggregate Bond ETF
BNDI 환율이 오늘 0.21%로 변동했습니다. 당일 이 종목은 저가가 47.48이고 고가는 47.63이었습니다.
NEOS ETF Trust NEOS Enhanced Income Aggregate Bond ETF 변동을 참고하세요. 실시간 쿼트는 여러분이 시장 변동에 빠르게 대처하는데에 도움이 될 것입니다. 차트 주기를 전환하여 환율의 추세와 변동을 분, 시간, 일, 주 및 월별로 모니터링할 수 있습니다. 이 정보를 사용하여 시장 변화를 예측하고 정보에 입각한 거래 결정을 내리십시오.
BNDI News
자주 묻는 질문
What is BNDI stock price today?
NEOS ETF Trust NEOS Enhanced Income Aggregate Bond ETF stock is priced at 47.61 today. It trades within 0.21%, yesterday's close was 47.51, and trading volume reached 15. The live price chart of BNDI shows these updates.
Does NEOS ETF Trust NEOS Enhanced Income Aggregate Bond ETF stock pay dividends?
NEOS ETF Trust NEOS Enhanced Income Aggregate Bond ETF is currently valued at 47.61. Dividend policy depends on the company, while investors also watch -2.56% and USD. View the chart live to track BNDI movements.
How to buy BNDI stock?
You can buy NEOS ETF Trust NEOS Enhanced Income Aggregate Bond ETF shares at the current price of 47.61. Orders are usually placed near 47.61 or 47.91, while 15 and 0.08% show market activity. Follow BNDI updates on the live chart today.
How to invest into BNDI stock?
Investing in NEOS ETF Trust NEOS Enhanced Income Aggregate Bond ETF involves considering the yearly range 44.93 - 48.87 and current price 47.61. Many compare 1.10% and 0.85% before placing orders at 47.61 or 47.91. Explore the BNDI price chart live with daily changes.
What are NEOS ETF Trust NEOS Enhanced Income Aggregate Bond ETF stock highest prices?
The highest price of NEOS ETF Trust NEOS Enhanced Income Aggregate Bond ETF in the past year was 48.87. Within 44.93 - 48.87, the stock fluctuated notably, and comparing with 47.51 helps spot resistance levels. Track NEOS ETF Trust NEOS Enhanced Income Aggregate Bond ETF performance using the live chart.
What are NEOS ETF Trust NEOS Enhanced Income Aggregate Bond ETF stock lowest prices?
The lowest price of NEOS ETF Trust NEOS Enhanced Income Aggregate Bond ETF (BNDI) over the year was 44.93. Comparing it with the current 47.61 and 44.93 - 48.87 shows potential long-term entry points. Watch BNDI moves on the chart live for more details.
When did BNDI stock split?
NEOS ETF Trust NEOS Enhanced Income Aggregate Bond ETF has gone through stock splits historically. These changes are visible in , 47.51, and -2.56% after corporate actions.
- 이전 종가
- 47.51
- 시가
- 47.57
- Bid
- 47.61
- Ask
- 47.91
- 저가
- 47.48
- 고가
- 47.63
- 볼륨
- 15
- 일일 변동
- 0.21%
- 월 변동
- 1.10%
- 6개월 변동
- 0.85%
- 년간 변동율
- -2.56%
- 활동
-
- 예측값
- 훑어보기
- 활동
- 1.8%
- 예측값
- 1.7%
- 훑어보기
- 2.1%
- 활동
- -0.3%
- 예측값
- -0.4%
- 훑어보기
- 0.0%
- 활동
-
- 예측값
- 45.8
- 훑어보기
- 41.5
- 활동
-
- 예측값
- 7.326 M
- 훑어보기
- 7.181 M
- 활동
-
- 예측값
- 100.7
- 훑어보기
- 97.4