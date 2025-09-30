- 개요
BNAIW: Brand Engagement Network Inc - Warrant
BNAIW 환율이 오늘 -10.73%로 변동했습니다. 당일 이 종목은 저가가 0.0157이고 고가는 0.0176이었습니다.
Brand Engagement Network Inc - Warrant 변동을 참고하세요. 실시간 쿼트는 여러분이 시장 변동에 빠르게 대처하는데에 도움이 될 것입니다. 차트 주기를 전환하여 환율의 추세와 변동을 분, 시간, 일, 주 및 월별로 모니터링할 수 있습니다. 이 정보를 사용하여 시장 변화를 예측하고 정보에 입각한 거래 결정을 내리십시오.
자주 묻는 질문
What is BNAIW stock price today?
Brand Engagement Network Inc - Warrant stock is priced at 0.0158 today. It trades within -10.73%, yesterday's close was 0.0177, and trading volume reached 8. The live price chart of BNAIW shows these updates.
Does Brand Engagement Network Inc - Warrant stock pay dividends?
Brand Engagement Network Inc - Warrant is currently valued at 0.0158. Dividend policy depends on the company, while investors also watch -70.74% and USD. View the chart live to track BNAIW movements.
How to buy BNAIW stock?
You can buy Brand Engagement Network Inc - Warrant shares at the current price of 0.0158. Orders are usually placed near 0.0158 or 0.0188, while 8 and -10.23% show market activity. Follow BNAIW updates on the live chart today.
How to invest into BNAIW stock?
Investing in Brand Engagement Network Inc - Warrant involves considering the yearly range 0.0101 - 0.0900 and current price 0.0158. Many compare -21.78% and -14.59% before placing orders at 0.0158 or 0.0188. Explore the BNAIW price chart live with daily changes.
What are Brand Engagement Network Inc. stock highest prices?
The highest price of Brand Engagement Network Inc. in the past year was 0.0900. Within 0.0101 - 0.0900, the stock fluctuated notably, and comparing with 0.0177 helps spot resistance levels. Track Brand Engagement Network Inc - Warrant performance using the live chart.
What are Brand Engagement Network Inc. stock lowest prices?
The lowest price of Brand Engagement Network Inc. (BNAIW) over the year was 0.0101. Comparing it with the current 0.0158 and 0.0101 - 0.0900 shows potential long-term entry points. Watch BNAIW moves on the chart live for more details.
When did BNAIW stock split?
Brand Engagement Network Inc - Warrant has gone through stock splits historically. These changes are visible in , 0.0177, and -70.74% after corporate actions.
- 이전 종가
- 0.0177
- 시가
- 0.0176
- Bid
- 0.0158
- Ask
- 0.0188
- 저가
- 0.0157
- 고가
- 0.0176
- 볼륨
- 8
- 일일 변동
- -10.73%
- 월 변동
- -21.78%
- 6개월 변동
- -14.59%
- 년간 변동율
- -70.74%
- 활동
-
- 예측값
- 훑어보기
- 활동
-
- 예측값
- 1.7%
- 훑어보기
- 2.1%
- 활동
-
- 예측값
- -0.4%
- 훑어보기
- 0.0%
- 활동
-
- 예측값
- 45.8
- 훑어보기
- 41.5
- 활동
-
- 예측값
- 7.326 M
- 훑어보기
- 7.181 M
- 활동
-
- 예측값
- 100.7
- 훑어보기
- 97.4