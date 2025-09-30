What is BGMSP stock price today? Bio Green Med Solution, Inc. stock is priced at 5.9000 today. It trades within -1.67%, yesterday's close was 6.0000, and trading volume reached 1. The live price chart of BGMSP shows these updates.

Does Bio Green Med Solution, Inc. stock pay dividends? Bio Green Med Solution, Inc. is currently valued at 5.9000. Dividend policy depends on the company, while investors also watch 14.56% and USD. View the chart live to track BGMSP movements.

How to buy BGMSP stock? You can buy Bio Green Med Solution, Inc. shares at the current price of 5.9000. Orders are usually placed near 5.9000 or 5.9030, while 1 and 0.00% show market activity. Follow BGMSP updates on the live chart today.

How to invest into BGMSP stock? Investing in Bio Green Med Solution, Inc. involves considering the yearly range 4.9700 - 8.1200 and current price 5.9000. Many compare 14.56% and 14.56% before placing orders at 5.9000 or 5.9030. Explore the BGMSP price chart live with daily changes.

What are Bio Green Med Solution, Inc. stock highest prices? The highest price of Bio Green Med Solution, Inc. in the past year was 8.1200. Within 4.9700 - 8.1200, the stock fluctuated notably, and comparing with 6.0000 helps spot resistance levels. Track Bio Green Med Solution, Inc. performance using the live chart.

What are Bio Green Med Solution, Inc. stock lowest prices? The lowest price of Bio Green Med Solution, Inc. (BGMSP) over the year was 4.9700. Comparing it with the current 5.9000 and 4.9700 - 8.1200 shows potential long-term entry points. Watch BGMSP moves on the chart live for more details.